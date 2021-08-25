Minority-Owned Beauty Brand, GRW for Hair, Announces Pre-Launch Exclusive Partnership with BoxyCharm

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GRW for Hair is the new inclusive plant-powered + purposeful hair care brand formulated for all hair types and textures. GRW is a proud partner of Black Progress Matters, the organization that enables the development of successful Black ownership.

"I struggled with my hair my entire life; I am biracial, and have a unique mix of my mom's hair and my dad's hair. I could never find products dynamic enough to work for me. This inspired me to create GRW, a flexible collection of wide-reaching, ultra-nourishing hair care essentials workable for all different hair types and textures," - Gabrielle Dovey, Creator, GRW for Hair, RN BSN, Registered Nurse.

The best beauty secrets are those that are found amongst friends. At GRW, the beauty formulations stem from the imaginations of best friends and beauty connoisseurs, Gabrielle Dovey and Lexi Anczok. GRW is their secret to keeping their hair youthful, strong, healthy, fun, and fresh. Their GRW for Hair opening assortment of products includes The Ultra VIP Day + Night Hair Oil , The Everything Hair + Scalp Mask , and The Beauty Boost Hair Supplements .

BoxyCharm is featuring GRW's Ultra VIP Hair Oil and Beauty Boost Hair Supplements in their exclusive Charm Room for a pre-launch exclusive available to BoxyCharm members only. The full GRW collection is scheduled for an October 2021 launch.

About Black Progress Matters

GRW for Hair is a proud partner of Black Progress Matters and has received initial funding from the Black Progress Matters Minority Business Incubator Program. Black Progress Matters's core mission is to change the face of leadership in organizations worldwide through its various executive minority staffing activities. BPM is built on the premise that if BPM can secure the opportunity to fill an executive opening for an organization with the best candidate [who is a person of color], BPM will begin to change the color of the executive suite while enhancing the aspiration of every one of color within the organization.

BPM also provides executive-level internships for students from historically black colleges and other minority sources, minority business representation, and an ambitious incubator program for the development and funding of minority-owned start-ups. Developing successful Black ownership is an essential component of BPM's core mission to change the color of the executive suite and ownership of organizations worldwide.

About BoxyCharm

BoxyCharm makes the best beauty more accessible by delivering full-size makeup, skincare, and self-care in both their monthly boxes and eComm shops at an incredible value. They are committed to building a community of diverse, devoted, beauty-loving Charmers, who they surprise and delight every month.

