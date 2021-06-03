Minority-Owned Business Expands to Baltimore with a Plan to Bring 300 New Jobs

BALTIMORE, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chime Solutions, an Atlanta-based Business Process Outsourcing firm, recently announced an expansion to Baltimore, MD, continuing its commitment to providing exceptional customer care solutions for its clients.



With a desire to challenge the contact center outsourcing status quo and provide innovative solutions, its Baltimore expansion will bring up to 300 job opportunities through its new mobile-enabled initiative, ChimeIn. ChimeIn is a groundbreaking on-demand staffing platform that provides flexible work schedules while solving unplanned staffing fluctuations.

"We are thrilled to expand our footprint to the Baltimore area, as we work collaboratively with forward-thinking and community-focused partners to provide needed jobs and career paths to promote economic mobility through workforce development," said Chief of Staff Lauren Wilson. "The pandemic not only represented a health crisis but a financial one as well, making Chime Solutions' ability to bring hundreds of needed jobs and opportunities for Baltimore's residents that much more impactful."

The rapidly growing business has established a progressive business model of cultivating talent in under-resourced communities and repurposing former retail space into state-of-the-art contact centers. The company's growth mission is to expand this adaptive reuse model across the country and create a minimum of 10,000 jobs.

With a new flexible-work model and innovative mobile app, Chime Solutions is disrupting the traditional outsourcing industry and creating jobs in the process. ChimeIn creates a win-win scenario for students to gain valuable corporate experience that allows them to personalize their daily work schedules.

Recruitment for the positions has begun, and ChimeIn has hired its first cohort of 50 employees. Interested applicants can apply online at chimesolutions.com/Baltimore

About Chime Solutions:

Chime Solutions (Chime) delivers high-value business process outsourcing solutions on behalf of a broad span of leading corporations and government agencies. Chime, a certified minority-owned company based in Morrow, Georgia, offers highly specialized, domestic-based customer contact services for clients spanning the financial services, insurance, telecommunications, health care, and HR consulting industries. Chime invests heavily in its 2,000 employees and local communities by providing seasonal and full-time employment opportunities to advance economic mobility and career paths in disadvantaged and under-resourced areas.

Launching in 2021, ChimeIn – a subsidiary of Chime Solutions – is a groundbreaking on-demand staffing solution that provides flexible work schedules while immediately solving unplanned staffing fluctuations. Fueled by a unique corporate-academic partnership model, ChimeIn creates a win-win scenario for students to gain valuable corporate experience that also allows them to personalize their daily work schedules. For additional information, visit chimesolutions.com.

