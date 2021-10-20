Minority-Owned Businesses Gain an Edge with TrueName® Descriptive Domains

Descriptive domains are more than an alternative to the conventional .com extension. These domains allow a business to express its authentic digital identity. They are industry-specific, easy-to-remember extensions, such as .chat, .coffee, and .life, that allow businesses to use "both sides of the dot" to express core expertise and capture more website traffic as the anchor of effective search engine optimization (SEO) strategies.

For example, Wrap Life, which offers authentic African headwraps, chose thewrap.life as its domain. Nnenna Stella, founder, says, "I wanted to have life in the name because it would need to be sold as a lifestyle brand. After changing to .life, we doubled sales of the previous ten months in two months. Our domain is different, our product is different. All those things tell a really unique story that our customers love."

Learn more about Nnenna Stella's experience using thewrap.life at https://vimeo.com/633321437

Shannon Morton, CEO of Black Women Lead, which amplifies black women's voices and partners with nonprofits to meet a range of needs, says their descriptive domain blackwomenlead.black has "supported marketing efforts and branding and has improved search engine optimization (SEO)."

Additionally, AMP Community, a tech company that provides advisory services and accelerator programming for diverse entrepreneurs, uses descriptive domains to help minority business owners find their resources, such as the newly launched amp.directory of minority founders and VCs.

"We applaud these businesses for their ingenuity and dedication to building a strong digital footprint and an authentic digital identity," said Mina Neuberg, CMO, TrueName. "We're looking forward to watching and celebrating with them as they achieve continued success."

Check out more minority-owned businesses benefiting from descriptive domains at truename.news/edge .

Information on registering descriptive domains that help businesses build their brands is available wherever domains are sold.

About TrueName

TrueName® is the global leader in descriptive domains, offering a diverse portfolio with over 245 top-level domains, such as .live, .email, .guru, .social, and .restaurant. TrueName empowers customers to cost-effectively create a personal branding tool to better market their digital identity with more memorable domain names that boost search engine rankings. What's more, customers can be confident their domain names are extra secure from the rising number of hacking and phishing attacks with the protection of TrueName's advanced, built-in anti-phishing technology. TrueName is a global brand owned by Donuts Inc., which ranked on Inc.'s 5000 list as one of the fastest-growing U.S private companies in 2021. The company is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, with international offices across four continents. For more information, please visit truename.domains .

