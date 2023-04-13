Minority-Owned Florida Based Healthcare Provider - IMG Health Clinic Offers Free STD Testing, Education, and Counseling on College and University Campuses During STD Awareness Week

Taking Action to Reduce the Spread of STDs in Colleges and Universities Across Florida

TAMARAC, Fla., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of STD Awareness Week, IMG Health Clinic, (IMG) a healthcare provider specializing in testing, treatment, and management of HIV, Hepatitis C, STDs, and PrEP, has announced that it will be offering free STD testing, education, and counseling at seven college or university campuses April 9-15, 2023.

IMG's first two stops began at Florida Memorial University (FMU) on April 11th and at Tallahassee Community College on April 12th. In addition, IMG Health Clinic will be providing their services at other locations, including Florida Southwestern State College, Florida A&M University and Edward Waters College. IMG aims to reach as many people as possible during STD Awareness Week to help reduce the number of sexually transmitted diseases in colleges and universities.

"The fact is 25% of all STDs nationside occur in colleges." said Clifford W. Knights II, CEO of IMG Health Clinic. "My partner, Steve Vixamar, and I want to ensure IMG can help, as well as educate, as many individuals as possible."

Regular testing is critical to the prevention and treatment of STDs and IMG Health Clinic is urging everyone to take advantage of the free testing and education available during STD Awareness Week.

For more information about the event details, visit IMGhealthclinic.com. The clinic encourages individuals to take control of their sexual health by getting tested regularly, using protection, and practicing safe sex.

About IMG Health Clinic

IMG Health Clinic ( www.imghealthclinic.com ), headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL, is a community clinic that provides comprehensive healthcare services to help reduce the spread of HIV, Hepatitis C, STDs, and PrEP disparities in some of the most vulnerable, marginalized, and underserved communities across the State of Florida. IMG's President, Dr. Kishma Victor has over 20 years experience working as an executive leader for crisis stabilization units, acute, and chronic mental health facilities across the country. Please follow @imghealthclinic on social media for updates and more information.

