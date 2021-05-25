Minority Owned HVAC Company Expands to Canton, MA

CANTON, Mass., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From humble beginnings to office space and a warehouse, Jonathan Neves has slowly built one of Massachusetts biggest Minority owned HVAC companies. "It's been a dream come true, from the age of 8 I knew I wanted to own my own business" says Neves. It's not that HVAC has changed, but it is how Neves' company delivers it that is unique.

Jonathan Neves Owner of Green Energy Mechanical Inc. Group picture of our amazing coworkers.

Green Energy Mechanical delivers energy efficient solutions to their client's home heating and energy needs, but that's not it, they also stand behind their work over 10 times longer than their competitors. Previously based in Randolph, MA Neves saw an opportunity to grow his HVAC business by moving to their first multi-use space in the company's history. "Our customer service and our work guarantees are our secret sauce" says Neves.

The move to a bigger more unique location will help Green Energy Mechanical serve their customers with even better warranties and faster service. "The HVAC Industry historically has not stood behind the quality of their jobs, but we're looking to Innovate and become leaders in the HVAC space" says Neves.

Moving to Canton opens the doors for Green Energy Mechanical to serve more Massachusetts towns and residents with services beyond HVAC like plumbing and electrical as well.

About Jonathan Neves

Jonathan Neves has been In the HVAC industry for 20 years. As an experienced businessman Jonathan has led Green Energy Mechanical to win several awards such as Best of Home Advisor, Boston's Best Pick Report three years and counting and maintain an A+ Rating BBB

About Green Energy Mechanical Inc

Green Energy Mechanical was founded in 2011 and is a certified Minority Business Enterprise Company. We specialize in energy efficient solutions to our client's home heating and cooling needs.

