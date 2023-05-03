Minority Women Based Business Makes Leaps and Breaks Industry Records

PITTSFIELD, Mass., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBrid is new to the marijuana industry and is already breaking records. The operations of the cannabis dispensary are run and led by Aman Kaur, CEO and Harvinder Singh, President, with a vision to expand in Massachusetts. The family based business has other essential roles that make it a successful venture including Anmoljit Singh handling daily operations, Karan Singh as inventory specialist, and Raman Singh with a backend passion in marketing. This cannabis group is changing industry standards and providing a fresh perspective to the industry. Currently, white men make up 70% of top executives in cannabis companies, according to a study done by insider.com. The study found that out of 75 of the top leaders in the industry, only 5-7% were minority.

"Society needs to embrace the ability of cannabis to bring people together," says Raman Singh, CMO at HiBrid, "HiBrid is seeking to change the public perspective to further expand the legal status of the plant to become federally legal by promoting culture and positivity surrounding cannabis."

As a family-run business, they want to emphasize how it has the potential to bring people together. HiBrid's mission is to help to end a history of stigma against cannabis in the United States. Their position is focused on that a dispensary is a place that helps unite people. HiBrid is currently involved in local events in the Berkshire community. Some past events include the Upstreet Arts Festival at the Berkshire Museum and the Pittsfield City Jazz Festival. Being included in local events that bring people together helps highlight the same potential in the product of cannabis.

The Singh family is here to change the industry. With Gen Z soon becoming a new target for dispensaries, having a younger and fresh outlook in the industry is extremely important. HiBrid is at the forefront of this change by educating consumers, and pursuing its mission to bring people together through the culture and "hybrid nature" of cannabis.

HiBrid is now open seven days a week in Pittsfield, Massachusetts for Recreational users. Aman Kaur is available for interview or any further questions at the contact listed below.

