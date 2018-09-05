Minority Women Professionals Conference Series Heads to the Harvard Yard

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The dynamic national Minority Women Professionals Conference series, hosted by Inspire Health Solutions, will be making its next stop at Harvard Medical School (HMS) on September 22, 2018!

Our awesome speakers including Amy Chua, Celine Gounder, and A. Slater! A look at the fun and empowering sessions attendees will get to engage in!

In partnership with the Harvard Medical School's Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Community Partnerships, headed by Dean (Dr). Joan Reede, MD, MBA, MS, the Association of Minority Women Professionals will be convening 100-200 women across the East Coast to celebrate women of diverse backgrounds and experiences. This conference will feature a series of guest speakers, workshops, networking and mentorship opportunities aimed to inspire and empower Minority Women Professionals (MWPs), while also equipping them with essential tools and skills to "survive and thrive" in their professions.

The Harvard Conference will be headlined by Amy Chua, Yale Law Professor and the author of the New York Times bestselling books Battle Hymn of the Tiger Mother, World on Fire, Triple Threat and the new book Political Tribes. Additional keynotes will be given by Dr. Celine Gounder, one of People's Top 25 Women Changing the World and Empress AK, internationally renowned designer, speech pathologist, motivational speaker and social media influencer. The meeting will be opened by Tania Del Rio, Executive Director of the Office of Women's Advancement for the City of Boston, representing the Mayor's Office, and Dr. Joan Y. Reede, Dean of the HMS Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Community Partnerships, who is also the first African-American woman Dean at HMS.

With knowledge of intersectional discrimination that exists, the conference creator, Dr. J. Nwando Olayiwola, published the book Minority Women Professionals (MWPs) are MVPs! In 2016, highlighting "Ten secret ingredients in the secret sauce of MWPs". Each ingredient offers professional insight on the actions necessary for thriving as an MWP and form the foundation of topics at the conferences. This movement was shared as a strategy to dismantle institutional discrimination in the Lancet earlier this year, and the cities of San Francisco and Oakland, CA both declared January 28 as Minority Women Professionals Day in 2017.

"The time is now," said Dr. Olayiwola. "Minority women professionals are so essential to communities across the nation, especially along the East Coast, where diversity continues to be an asset. We are thrilled to bring this movement to Harvard."

The conference will not only discuss strategies and tools for succeeding in the workplace but will also celebrate the achievements of career-oriented women of diverse backgrounds, including women of color, of non-dominant faiths, with disabilities, of diverse sexual orientation, gender identities and ages, and of various national origins.

"This is an important time to unify and elevate women of diverse backgrounds at Harvard Medical School and beyond, harnessing our strengths and commonalities," said Dr. Joan Reede.

For registration information and to learn more about the MWPs conference series, please visit the Inspire Health Solutions website.

