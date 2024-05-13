Minotaur Trading Systems Announces 'Smart Bots' to Automate Trading Strategies

BYRON BAY, Australia, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Minotaur Trading Systems is ready to debut what they have dubbed 'Smart Bots,' a brand new approach to trading that relies on algorithmic strategies. They are led by Chief Executive Office (CEO) Kosta Ouzas, who has over a decade of experience in the trading industry and digital products.

Embracing Smart Bots has many benefits over traditional trading strategies. These smart bots are able to process significantly more information than humans and are engineered to automatically execute trades. They are able to identify market signals independently of any human input with extreme accuracy and efficiency.

By doing this, they help eliminate the risk of emotional decision-making and human error, ensuring consistency. They operate 24/7, allowing traders to capitalize on opportunities no matter the time or location.

This model also works to minimize risk in ways unique to the Minotaur Trading System. While users can step up stop losses and limit orders similarly to a traditional trading platform, their algorithms are able to analyze factors such as volatility and volume, something that is difficult to do with a traditional discretionary trading method. Traders using Minotaur's system also get access to one-on-one consultation services with experts in the industry.

With the launch of their new suite of algorithms and engineered "Smart Bots"' Minotaur Trading Systems hopes to expand its business globally. They have proven themselves to be an effective, efficient, and robust trading system that can generate returns for its users in even the most difficult market conditions. Their holistic approach has enabled them to provide tools to traders of all levels and help them navigate through the digital currency markets.

"Our success with automated algorithmic trading has enabled us to expand internationally, offering strategies that can be adopted by anyone around the world. This expansion not only proves the effectiveness of our approach but also highlights our commitment to driving innovation in the digital currency trading space." says CEO Kosta Ouzas.

Minotaur hopes that people all over the world will be able to take advantage of the technologies they have developed to take their trading to the next level while at the same time relieving the obstacles that come with traditional trading strategies.

Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Sebastian Raffaele said "My vision has always been to constantly push the envelope and innovate when it comes to developing systems that can hyper-focus on risk management and longevity. In a space filled with recycled strategies and a lack of creativity we will continue to be at the forefront of algorithmic development due to our continued passion for improvement."

To learn more or Contact Minotaur Trading Systems, visit https://minotaurtradingsystems.com/ .

SOURCE Minotaur Trading Systems