Minsait ACS' PRISM with Oneview Provides a More Intuitive User Experience

ATLANTA, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Minsait ACS (Advanced Control Systems, Inc.), an Indra company, has launched a new version of PRISM built on the Oneview user interface that features configurable workspaces, drag-and-drop functions, analytics, dashboards, and a browser-based GUI to deliver a consistent user experience across all devices.

"At Belize Electricity Limited (BEL) our mission is to deliver safe, reliable, and sustainable energy solutions to enhance the quality of life and the productivity of enterprise and to support national development," said Barry Smith, Manager, Telecommunications at BEL. Smith continued, "As a result, modernizing our grid and making it resilient against cyber-attacks are key initiatives that support the 'Grid Resilience and Viability' strategic pillar of our Business Plan. BEL has had a long-term relationship with Minsait ACS as our SCADA provider, and they have continuously provided great support and innovative solutions to BEL. Minsait ACS' latest version of PRISM - PRISM 12 - is a robust, state of the art system, which will increase efficacy and security in our daily operations by providing enhanced system management and alerting, alarm sorting and reporting, modification of map designs, and mitigation against cyber-attacks. Therefore, it made perfect sense for us to upgrade."

"We selected Minsait ACS because their proposed SCADA solution fit perfectly with our existing electric distribution system. Our new PRISM system will allow us to process large amounts of data and will give us the ability to grow into a full ADMS in the future," said Steve Sax, Electric Director at Springfield Utilities. "Our staff is limited and unfamiliar with SCADA. Minsait ACS provided "Hands On" installation and training which will minimize our installation and operation concerns. The built-in analytics and dashboards of PRISM with Oneview are configurable and integrated, with pre-defined, out of the box widgets that include trends, bar charts, pie charts and more. KPIs are prominently displayed, and dynamic reporting tools provide real-time and historical system data, on demand."

To learn more about Minsait ACS, PRISM and Oneview, you can email [email protected].

About Minsait ACS

Minsait ACS (Advanced Control Systems, Inc.) (www.acspower.com), based in Atlanta, Georgia, has over 40 years' experience in the utility industry and is proud to bring the broadest set of OT and IT solutions to the utility industry. We leave our mark by providing solutions and services that support the entire energy value chain, from intelligent management networks and data to the commercialization of energy and new services.

SOURCE Minsait ACS