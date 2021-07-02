Minsur Announces Final Results of its Offer to Purchase Certain Outstanding Senior Notes

LIMA, Peru, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Minsur S.A. announced today that US$263,577,000 aggregate principal amount, or approximately 58.57% (the "Tendered Notes"), of its outstanding 6.250% Senior Notes due 2024 (the "Notes") were validly tendered and not withdrawn by 5:00 p.m., New York City time (4:00 p.m., Lima time), on July 1, 2021 (the "Expiration Date") in accordance with Minsur's Offer to Purchase dated May 19, 2021 (the "Offer to Purchase") pursuant to which the tender offer was made.

Holders that validly tendered prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time (4:00 p.m., Lima time), on June 2, 2021 (the "Early Tender Deadline"), and whose Tendered Notes were accepted, will be eligible to receive a total consideration of US$1,085 per US$1,000 principal amount of Tendered Notes, which includes an early tender premium of US$50 per US$1,000 principal amount of Tendered Notes. Holders that validly tendered after the Early Tender Deadline and prior to or at the Expiration Date, and whose Notes were accepted, will be eligible to receive the tender consideration of US$1,035 per US$1,000 principal amount of Tendered Notes. Accrued and unpaid interest will be paid on all Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase from the last interest payment date up to, but not including, the settlement date, which is expected to be on July 6, 2021 (the "Settlement Date").

Minsur's obligation to accept for purchase and to pay for the Tendered Notes was subject to the satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions, which are more fully described in the Offer to Purchase. These conditions include Minsur having obtained sufficient gross proceeds from a debt financing, which has been satisfied.

Minsur will purchase all Notes that have been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Expiration Date. Tenders of Notes submitted after the Expiration Date will not be valid.

Minsur has retained BofA Securities, Inc. and Santander Investment Securities Inc. as Dealer Managers for the tender offer. D.F. King & Co., Inc. is the Tender and Information Agent for the tender offer.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to purchase securities or a solicitation of an offer to sell any securities or an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities nor does it constitute an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful.

Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements represent Minsur's expectations or beliefs concerning future events, and it is possible that the results described in this press release will not be achieved. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of Minsur's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and, except as required by law, Minsur does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time and it is not possible for management to predict all such factors. No assurance can be given that the transactions described in this press release will be consummated or as to the ultimate terms of any such transactions.

Contacts:

Minsur S.A., Jr. Bernini 149, 501-A

San Borja – Lima

Perú

+(511) 215-8330

SOURCE Minsur S.A.