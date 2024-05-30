Mint Blockchain Completes $5 Million Seed Round and Launches on Developer Mainnet

LOS ANGELES, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mint Blockchain, the Ethereum L2 network for NFT industry, has completed a US$5 million seed funding round joined by Jsquare, SNZ Capital, Antalpha Ventures, Mask Network, BlockAI Ventures, Predator Capital, GoPlus, Whitelist Ventures, PANONY Group, and individual investors Victor, founder of Smart Token Labs, and Mike, founder of GoPlus. This funding round will be used for Mint Blockchain's global market brand building and NFT infrastructure development.

In addition to the successful seed round, the Mint mainnet launched in May 2024. It currently has more than 400,000 active users worldwide and supports 80+ applications. Mint Blockchain is an Ethereum L2 network jointly launched by NFTScan Labs and the MintCore developer team.

Mint Blockchain is built on OP Stack, the open-source development stack developed and maintained by the Optimism Collective. As an EVM-compitble network and a genuine Ethereum L2, developers in the Ethereum ecosystem can seamlessly extend their projects to the Mint Blockchain network.

Mint Blockchain greatly reduces the gas fee cost of on-chain interactions and helps provide effective scalability for the Ethereum ecosystem. Additionally, Mint Blockchain is a member of OP Superchain and a strategic partner of the Optimism Foundation in the Asia-Pacific region.

Mint Blockchain has been designed with NFT assets and their holders in mind, providing Web3 developers with one-stop underlying infrastructure services including NFT asset issuance, trading, indexing, storage, and other related services. The team behind Mint Blockchain is committed to advancing the decentralization of the network. These features are sure to provide a safe and stable decentralized network with an interactive environment for all users and builders.

From the innovative incentives from the NFT assets of the underlying protocol standards to NFT issuance, transaction, and settlement, to the construction of NFT asset Metadata storage layer, and finally to the decentralized indexing of NFT asset data, Mint Blockchain will develop into the most distinctive Ethereum L2.

Consider Mint Blockchain the L2 network with uniquely strong positioning to give Web3 developers the sound NFT development tools and infrastructure they need to bring their apps to the next level!

