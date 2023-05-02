MINT ECO CAR WASH ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF LEADERSHIP TEAM

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mint Eco Car Wash and Detailing Center is happy to announce the addition of three new senior leaders: Duncan Davis (Chief Operating Officer), Richard Leonard (Chief Capital Markets Officer), and Alan Barber (Vice President of Construction). Mr. Davis and Mr. Leonard will be members of the "C-Team" and responsible not only for their departments but also for the strategic direction and overall success of Mint Eco. Mr. Barber will be leading critical construction efforts and reporting directly to our President, Vic Monteleone, as Mint Eco builds a 50-wash portfolio (estimated development cost of $400 million) primarily in Palm Beach County.

Geoff Jervis, CEO, shared, "Mint Eco is a fast-growing organization that is focused on results. We believe that results come from building extraordinary teams with laser-focused cultural commitment. Duncan, Richard, and Alan are highly experienced and effective leaders in their respective fields, and we are both proud and excited to have attracted such remarkable talent to our Team."

Duncan Davis, Chief Operating Officer, will be directly responsible for all elements of Operations including managing all site-level operations, sales, facilities, and recruitment and development. Mr. Davis comes to Mint Eco from a 25+ year career in the Restaurant Industry. Duncan has worked as an operations leader in some of the largest companies in the industry, including Darden, Bloomin, and Fridays. Mr. Davis has distinguished himself as a developer of leaders and has consistently realized outsized results from this philosophy. Not only is he a devotee to Corporate Culture, but more important, a leader in both evolving his organization's Culture and cascading Culture throughout the Operations Department.

"When I came across this opportunity, what intrigued me most was the description of the company culture and values, which included "vigorous debate, clear and honest communication, and trust." That kind of organizational health and teamwork is what I have been looking for throughout my entire career," shared Duncan Davis. "What was even more exciting was arriving at Mint Eco, and finding out that everything they told me during the interview process was true. I am thrilled to be on this elite team of experts and look forward to contributing to the realization of its immense potential."

Richard Leonard, Chief Capital Markets Officer, will be directly responsible for all elements of capitalization of Mint Eco's existing operations and future growth. In addition, Mr. Leonard will be responsible for all technology, data, and analytics, as well as major Corporate Initiatives. Mr. Leonard joins Mint Eco with a background as a professional investor, with over 25 years of experience in Private Equity and as an independent advisor to boards and CEOs. Mr. Leonard's career is focused on the acquisition, capitalization, and management of multi-unit retail businesses, with prior experience as Managing Director and Partner at Angelo, Gordon & Co., where he was a leader in the $1.0 billion Private Equity division of the $50 billion firm. Previously, Mr. Leonard was a Managing Director at BRS & Co., a $1.0 billion Private Equity firm, and began his career as an investment banker at Dillon, Read & Co. Mr. Leonard's portfolio of retail investments includes Benihana, Haru Sushi, Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, King's Food Markets, Balducci's Markets, Logan's Roadhouse, Bravo-Brio Restaurant Group, Corner Bakery, and Eurofresh Farms. Mr. Leonard is a graduate of Harvard University.

"I am excited to join Geoff, Vic and the team at Mint Eco Car Wash – having spent decades working with strong and growing consumer brands, I have learned the hallmarks of successful cultures and management teams and see tremendous potential for this company," shared Richard Leonard. "The car wash industry is dynamic and growing, and I look forward to helping Mint Eco continue its path to excellence and leadership."

Alan Barber, Vice President of Construction, will be responsible for all elements of construction for Mint Eco's existing sites, greenfield developments, and acquisitions. Prior to joining Mint Eco, Mr. Barber worked with the top developers in South Florida including The Codina Group, Turnberry Development, Regalia Beach Development, and The Related Group. Mr. Barber most recently served as Head of Construction for Optimal Construction on the construction of the Amrit Resort and Spa, a $150 million high-rise on Singer Island. Mr. Barber has worked in construction in Southeast Florida for over 25 years and has managed projects with a total value in excess of $1 billion.

Mint Eco Car Wash and Detail Center is bringing A Fresh Approach to Washing Cars across Palm Beach County with its unique mission statement: "We exist to make people happy. We believe a clean car makes you feel good and makes you optimistic about the rest of your day. And we LOVE being in the business of selling happiness." Founded in 2019 in West Palm Beach, Mint Eco has grown to over 100 employees and has washed hundreds of thousands of cars in Palm Beach County to date.

Mint Eco currently operates three car washes in Palm Beach County, owns 10 car wash properties, and plans to develop 50 locations over the next several years. Current locations include, 1) Mint Eco Car Wash Downtown, located at 316 Southern Boulevard in West Palm Beach, 2) Mint Eco Car Wash Jupiter, located at 220 Maplewood Drive in Jupiter, and 3) Mint Eco Car Wash Okeechobee/FL-Turnpike West, located at 1950 Golden Lakes Boulevard in West Palm Beach. To learn more, visit mintecocarwash.com/locations.

