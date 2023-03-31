MINT ECO CAR WASH AWARDED THE PALM BEACH POST'S "BEST CAR WASH AND AUTO DETAILER IN PALM BEACH COUNTY"

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year, Mint Eco Car Wash and Detail Center has been awarded the prestigious title of "Best Car Wash and Auto Detailer in Palm Beach County" by the Palm Beach Post for its exceptional quality of service and dedication to providing customers with an outstanding, eco-friendly experience. This year, Mint Eco was also a finalist for "Best Eco-friendly Business," in large part due to their leadership in sustainable business practices here in the County.

The annual "Best of the Best" awards, voted on by readers of the Palm Beach Post, recognizes businesses that go above and beyond in their respective industries. Once again, Mint Eco stood out amongst the competition.

"When we started this company, we did so with a mission of changing the car wash industry by being different. It starts with our inspiration…and people are often shocked to learn that we are not inspired to wash cars. We are, instead, inspired to make people happy," said Geoffrey Jervis, Co-Founder and CEO of Mint Eco. "We try and deliver that feeling of happiness through a differentiated experience. Given this lofty endeavor, it is of great significance to us to be recognized as the Best of Palm Beach. We view this award as confirmation that we are beginning to accomplish our mission."

In addition to traditional Express and Full-Service car wash services, Mint Eco also offers a variety of detailing services, including hand washing, waxing, headlight restoration, interior and exterior detailing, and more, all performed by a passionate and friendly staff.

Twenty members of the Mint Eco team attended The Annual Best of Palm Beach Gala at the Palm Beach County Convention Center last night to celebrate receiving the award, along with the runner-up prize in the new category of Best Eco-friendly Business.

For more information about Mint Eco Car Wash and Detail Center, please visit mintecocarwash.com.

About Mint Eco Car Wash and Detail Center

Mint Eco Car Wash and Detail Center is bringing A Fresh Approach to Washing Cars across Palm Beach County with its unique mission statement: "We exist to make people happy. We believe a clean car makes you feel good and makes you optimistic about the rest of your day. And we LOVE being in the business of selling happiness." Founded in 2019 in West Palm Beach, Mint Eco has grown to over 100 employees and has washed hundreds of thousands of cars in Palm Beach County to date.

Mint Eco currently operates three car washes in Palm Beach County, owns 10 car wash properties, and plans to develop 50 locations over the next several years. Current locations include, 1) Mint Eco Car Wash Downtown, located at 316 Southern Boulevard in West Palm Beach, 2) Mint Eco Car Wash Jupiter, located at 220 Maplewood Drive in Jupiter, and 3) Mint Eco Car Wash Okeechobee/FL-Turnpike West, located at 1950 Golden Lakes Boulevard in West Palm Beach. To learn more, visit mintecocarwash.com/locations.

