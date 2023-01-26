Mint Eco Car Wash Breaks Ground on New Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard Location

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Mint Eco Car Wash officially broke ground on its development of 1890 Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard, located at the corner of Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard and I-95. The Company has shared previously that it currently owns 10 properties with the goal of developing a portfolio of 50 car washes in Palm Beach County.

Mint Eco Car Wash celebrated breaking ground on their fourth location here in Palm Beach County. Pictured from left to right: Lawrence Reznik, Vic Monteleone, Kevin Probel, Kevin Gagnon, Jake Menges, Geoffrey Jervis, Commissioner Shalonda Warren, Robert Rawe, Donald Burgess, and Shannon Kessell.

"One of the biggest differences about Mint Eco Car Wash is our approach to the market," shared CEO and Co-Founder, Geoffrey Jervis, at today's event. "We believe that the value of our business to our customers is greatly increased with a robust approach to the number of locations we have. Our dream is to offer customers multiple opportunities to use Mint Eco. You will pass one on the way to work, another on the way to drop your children at school, and yet another on your way to church. Today, this groundbreaking is a milestone in our accomplishing that difference."

The ceremony took place this morning with over 50 local business attendees present, including West Palm Beach City Commissioner Shalonda Warren (whose district the property resides) and President and CEO of The Chamber of the Palm Beaches, Donald Burgess. This location will be Mint Eco's third car wash in West Palm Beach, with all 10 of its sites located in Palm Beach County. The property has been vacant for several years, most recently being the site of an Olive Garden restaurant.

"I would like to Congratulate the Mint Eco team on this momentous occasion," shared City Commissioner Shalonda Warren during her remarks at the event. "I am a huge supporter of job creation. I support development like this because I believe that at the end of the day, it helps the people of this city. Mint Eco's project will impact the quality of life here in our community in a positive way with their local hiring focus, convenient services, and supportive attitude towards the Community."

Donald Burgess, CEO and President of the Chamber of the Palm Beaches shared, "The Chamber is proud to be working with Mint Eco and celebrating all their achievements here in our great City. We are so happy to see Mint Eco expanding, and it demonstrates their confidence about what is happening in the City of West Palm Beach. We are looking forward to seeing what becomes of this site that has stood vacant for so long, as we know from visiting Mint Eco's existing facilities that it will be another beautiful addition to our city."

This new location will also offer Mint Eco's unique "flex" service offering, giving customers a wide variety of car wash services to choose from including: 5-minute Express Exterior Car Washes, Interior Services, Detailing Services, and Free Vacuums. Additionally, Mint Eco offers affordable Unlimited Club Memberships that allow members to wash unlimited times per month, receive discounts on all other Mint Eco services, and can be used at every current and future Mint Eco location.

About Mint Eco:

Mint Eco Car Wash is bringing A Fresh Approach to Washing Cars across Palm Beach County, with its unique mission statement: "We exist to make people happy. We believe a clean car makes you feel good and makes you optimistic about the rest of your day. And we LOVE being in the business of selling happiness." Founded in 2019 in West Palm Beach, Mint Eco has grown to over 100 employees and has washed hundreds of thousands of cars in Palm Beach County to date. Mint Eco was also voted "2022 Best Car Wash in Palm Beach County" by the Palm Beach Post.

Mint Eco currently operates three car washes in Palm Beach County: Mint Eco Car Wash Downtown, located at 316 Southern Boulevard in West Palm Beach, Mint Eco Car Wash Jupiter, located at 220 Maplewood Drive in Jupiter, and Mint Eco Car Wash Okeechobee/Turnpike, located at 1950 Golden Lakes Boulevard in West Palm Beach. Mint Eco currently owns 10 car wash properties and plans to develop 50 more locations over the next several years. To learn more visit, www.mintecocarwash.com.

