Mint Eco Car Wash Hires CFO and COO, Relocates Headquarters

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mint Eco Car Wash has filled out its senior leadership team with the additions of a Chief Financial Officer, Kevin Gagnon, and Chief Operating Officer, Preston Black. In addition, as a result of the team's growth, Mint Eco has relocated its corporate Headquarters to Palm Beach Gardens.

Kevin Gagnon, Chief Financial Officer, was most recently the CFO of TooJay's Restaurants and brings over 30 years of experience in finance and management to Mint Eco's team. Kevin has had a distinguished career across multiple industries working with private equity sponsors on various stage businesses, including startups. Kevin's experience with multi-unit retail in the hospitality industry will be an immediate value-add.

Preston Black joins Mint Eco after 18 years with McDonald's Corporation. Preston started his career as an entry-level employee at his local McDonald's and continued to work his way through their accelerated development program. Most recently, Preston was General Manager for a Florida Region, ultimately ending his McDonald's career as an Operations Consultant. Preston's experience managing multi-unit operations in an iconic American brand that is focused on developing people, processes, and policies will be critical for current operations and anticipated growth.

"We are thrilled to have Kevin and Preston join our growing team," shared CEO and Co-founder, Geoffrey Jervis. "We have embarked on a journey at Mint Eco that can only be accomplished if we build not only positional expertise but also, and more importantly, a well-defined, strong, and disciplined culture. We interviewed many candidates for CFO and COO who had the pre-requisite skills and experience. Kevin and Preston, however, met a much higher bar—the bar of cultural alignment. We are excited to have such accomplished leaders join our team and look forward to their guiding our company forward on our ambitious adventure."

In order to accomplish Mint Eco's rapid expansion, the Company relocated its Corporate Headquarters to 4241 Northlake Boulevard, Suite A, Palm Beach Gardens, 33410. The new space not only accommodates the current 16-person Corporate team but also allows for anticipated expansion over the next two to five years.

About Mint Eco:

Mint Eco Car Wash is bringing A Fresh Approach to Washing Cars across Palm Beach County, with its unique mission statement: "We exist to make people happy. We believe a clean car makes you feel good and makes you optimistic about the rest of your day. And we LOVE being in the business of selling happiness." Founded in 2019 in West Palm Beach, Mint Eco has grown to over 100 employees and has washed hundreds of thousands of cars in Palm Beach County. Mint Eco was voted "2022 Best Car Wash in Palm Beach County" by the Palm Beach Post.

Mint Eco currently operates three car washes in Palm Beach County: Mint Eco Car Wash Downtown (316 Southern Boulevard in West Palm Beach), Mint Eco Car Wash Jupiter, (220 Maplewood Drive in Jupiter), and Mint Eco Car Wash Okeechobee/Turnpike, (1950 Golden Lakes Boulevard in West Palm Beach). Mint Eco owns multiple development parcels throughout Palm Beach County and plans to develop 50 more locations in the County over the next several years. To learn more visit, www.mintecocarwash.com.

