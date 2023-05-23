Mint Eco Car Wash Named 2023 Top Workplace in South Florida

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mint Eco Car Wash and Detailing Center was named a 2023 Top Workplaces in South Florida by The Sun Sentinel, the top daily newspaper in Florida. The Sun Sentinel's annual South Florida Top Workplaces award is given to companies that create a positive and supportive workplace culture. The award is based solely on anonymous employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by technology partner Energage LLC. Mint Eco was acknowledged for its commitment to employee development, recognition, and engagement.

"We are proud to have been named a Top Workplace by the Sun Sentinel," said Mint Eco Car Wash CEO, Geoff Jervis. "We believe that our most valuable advantage is organizational health and the positive workplace that it creates. This award is an important validation that our critical employee relationship is strong and healthy."

Mint Eco prides itself on being a "Culture-first" organization. One of Mint Eco's primary cultural principles is the employee relationship, chosen because the typical friction between employees and employers is unhealthy.

"Our mission statement says: "We exist to make people happy." That starts by having happy employees," said Jervis. "While other car washes are providing a service, we endeavor to provide not only the same or better service, but also an experience. This experience is delivered in large part by our employees."

Mint Eco's leadership team is dedicated to creating a positive and supportive culture that encourages teamwork, recognition, collaboration, and upward mobility. For example, Mint Eco has developed a program called, Managers In Training Program (or "MINT" Program for short), which allows individuals to enter the company at any level and actively work towards becoming a Site Manager, making upwards of $125,000+ per year. The company also offers free English classes for employees, as well as other training resources to assist team members in acquiring the skills necessary to become a manager within the organization.

"Our goal is not only to develop our employees to be successful here at Mint, but to help support their long-term development no matter where that might take them in the future," shared Jervis. "We are grateful to our team for their hard work and dedication, and we look forward to continuing to support them as we expand throughout South Florida."

About Mint Eco Car Wash and Detail Center

Mint Eco Car Wash and Detail Center is bringing A Fresh Approach to Washing Cars across Palm Beach County with its unique mission statement: "We exist to make people happy. We believe a clean car makes you feel good and makes you optimistic about the rest of your day. And we LOVE being in the business of selling happiness." Founded in 2019 in West Palm Beach, Mint Eco has grown to over 100 employees and has washed hundreds of thousands of cars in Palm Beach County to date.

Mint Eco currently operates three car washes in Palm Beach County, owns 10 car wash properties, and plans to develop 50 locations over the next several years. Current locations include, 1) Mint Eco Car Wash Downtown, located at 316 Southern Boulevard in West Palm Beach, 2) Mint Eco Car Wash Jupiter, located at 220 Maplewood Drive in Jupiter, and 3) Mint Eco Car Wash Okeechobee/FL-Turnpike West, located at 1950 Golden Lakes Boulevard in West Palm Beach. To learn more, visit mintecocarwash.com/locations.

