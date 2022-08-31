Mint Eco Car Wash Receives Seven Seals Award from Department of Defense

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a formal, military color guard ceremony last week, Mint Eco Car Wash accepted the Seven Seals Award presented by the Department of Defense's Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR). The Seven Seals Award is the broadest and most inclusive award given by ESGR. The Award states that it is "presented for meritorious leadership and initiative in support of the men and women who serve America in the National Guard and Reserve."

Mint Eco Car Wash receives Department of Defense's Seven Seals Award at flagship location from ESGR representatives. Pictured from left to right: Peter Caspari, Angel Lantigua, Geoff Jervis, Vic Monteleone, Buck McTee, Paula and Paul Nicoletti.

This award comes on the heels of Mint Eco's top leadership winning the Department of Defense's Employer Patriot Award in April 2022, which recognizes individuals for their support of the National Guard and Reserve. Geoffrey Jervis, CEO of Mint Eco, shared with those present at this latest awards ceremony, "We were honored to receive the Employer Patriot Awards this year as individuals, and are even more humbled to receive this award now as an entire organization. We set out at Mint Eco years ago to make people happy, and that mission includes taking care of our servicemen and women. These heroes are time and again some of our best employees, and we look forward to taking care of them and their families as they build careers and lives alongside the military."

The ceremony began at Mint Eco's flagship location near Southern Boulevard and South Olive Avenue, with a color guard presentation courtesy of volunteers from the American Legion of South Florida. Mint Eco's Vice President of Recruitment and Development, Angel Lantigua, who is a former National Guard member and current Reservist, shared, "It was a special moment seeing the Colors on display at our car wash and taking a moment to recite the Pledge of Allegiance as an entire staff. The respect that this Company has for our Nation and its heroes makes me proud be a part of the Mint Eco family."

The awards were presented by Buck McTee, the ESGR Vice Chair of Florida, who shared, "We want to acknowledge patriotic employers such as Mint Eco Car Wash for their support of National Guard and Reserve Component service members as they balance dedication to their Country and pursuit of their careers. We look forward to partnering with Mint Eco in the future!"

About Mint Eco:

Mint Eco Car Wash is bringing A Fresh Approach to Washing Cars across Palm Beach County, with its unique mission statement: "We exist to make people happy. We believe a clean car makes you feel good and makes you optimistic about the rest of your day. And we LOVE being in the business of selling happiness." Founded in 2019 in West Palm Beach, Mint Eco has grown to over 100 employees and has washed hundreds of thousands of cars in Palm Beach County to date. Mint Eco was also recently voted "2022 Best Car Wash in Palm Beach County" by the Palm Beach Post.

Mint Eco currently operates three car washes in Palm Beach County: Mint Eco Car Wash Downtown, located at 316 Southern Boulevard in West Palm Beach, Mint Eco Car Wash Jupiter, located at 220 Maplewood Drive in Jupiter, and Mint Eco Car Wash Okeechobee/Turnpike, located at 1950 Golden Lakes Boulevard in West Palm Beach. The Company, has plans to develop 50 more locations in Palm Beach County over the next several years. To learn more visit, www.mintecocarwash.com.

About ESGR:

Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) is a Department of Defense program that for 50 years has developed and promoted supportive work environments for service members in the Reserve and National Guard through outreach, recognition and educational opportunities. These initiatives increase the awareness of the value of hiring Reserve and National Guard service members and recognize the sacrifices of employers to support the service member and our national defense. To learn more about ESGR, visit www.esgr.mil or call 904-823-0336.

Contact:

Shannon Hunihan

Chief Marketing Officer

[email protected]

941-587-4965

SOURCE Mint Eco Car Wash