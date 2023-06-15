Mint Eco Car Wash Releases Voluntary Environmental Audit Results

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mint Eco Car Wash and Detail Center is proud to announce its First Annual Voluntary Environmental Self Audit. The Audit is a critical element of Mint Eco's Environmental Promise which states: "Mint Eco will treat the environment as a critical constituent of our business. We will take a long-term approach to our relationship with the environment. We will minimize our impact on the environment and support organizations that share our vision." The publishing of the Audit ensures that Mint Eco operates in a manner consistent with its promise.

"We decided to make the word 'eco' a part of our name because we simply believe that being environmentally conscious and responsible is the way that all businesses should be," said CEO and Co-Founder Geoffrey Jervis. "The Audit helps us continue to hold ourselves accountable to that goal. We publish the Audit not only to hold ourselves accountable, but also to create a roadmap for other car washes to build environmentally friendly operations."

Mint Eco identified five key areas to focus on in its Audit, along with guiding questions:

Chemistry – Is Mint Eco using products that are biodegradable, non-toxic, and eco-friendly?

– Is Mint Eco using products that are biodegradable, non-toxic, and eco-friendly? Water – Is Mint Eco responsible with its water usage? Is Mint Eco filtering and reusing water? Is wastewater routed exclusively to the sewer system for proper treatment (and avoiding entry into storm systems)?

– Is Mint Eco responsible with its water usage? Is Mint Eco filtering and reusing water? Is wastewater routed exclusively to the sewer system for proper treatment (and avoiding entry into storm systems)? Solid Waste – Is Mint Eco responsible with solid waste management and recycling practices?

– Is Mint Eco responsible with solid waste management and recycling practices? Energy – Is Mint Eco conserving energy when possible and using energy efficiently?

– Is Mint Eco conserving energy when possible and using energy efficiently? Conservation – Is Mint Eco performing clean-ups and making efforts to positively impact our local environment?

Given a lack of standardized rules and regulations in the industry, the Company developed its own criteria for each of the five key areas. Mint Eco established a baseline score for every car wash location to understand its current environmental position, helping the sites determine where to act and improve moving forward. It also allows Mint Eco to introduce new practices in the future as technology and resources are developed for the industry.

The results of the audit concluded that all our sites and corporate headquarters were in compliance. Going forward, the Audit will expand its scope to improve our detail and interior services business as well as to evaluate alternative energy and water sources, as well as identify opportunities for further noise reduction.

For more information about Mint Eco Car Wash and Detail Center and to read the full findings of their audit, please visit mintecocarwash.com/environment.

About Mint Eco Car Wash and Detail Center

Mint Eco Car Wash and Detail Center is bringing A Fresh Approach to Washing Cars across Palm Beach County with its unique mission statement: "We exist to make people happy. We believe a clean car makes you feel good and makes you optimistic about the rest of your day. And we LOVE being in the business of selling happiness." Founded in 2019 in West Palm Beach, Mint Eco has grown to over 100 employees and has washed hundreds of thousands of cars in Palm Beach County to date.

Mint Eco currently operates three car washes in Palm Beach County, owns 10 car wash properties, and plans to develop 50 locations over the next several years. Current locations include, 1) Mint Eco Car Wash Downtown, located at 316 Southern Boulevard in West Palm Beach, 2) Mint Eco Car Wash Jupiter, located at 220 Maplewood Drive in Jupiter, and 3) Mint Eco Car Wash Okeechobee/FL-Turnpike West, located at 1950 Golden Lakes Boulevard in West Palm Beach. To learn more, visit mintecocarwash.com/locations.

