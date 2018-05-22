Mint Energy LLC Announces Agreement To Sell Retail Contracts

"The present market conditions in these regions have led us to reevaluate our current business model in the energy space," said Mint's CEO, David Reinfeld. "In light of this decision, we have and will continue to work diligently to ensure that there is a seamless transition of Mint's customers to reputable supply companies, such as Crius Energy, as well as meticulously attend to our ongoing regulatory and financial obligations."

About Mint Energy



Mint Energy has brought over 60 years of energy structuring experience, customizing solutions to align business objectives with market expertise, load obligations, and risk tolerance, including effectively managing electricity needs with innovative and competitive solutions specific to a business's needs. Mint remains committed to making the entire process of managing and purchasing electricity consistent, friendly and transparent.

About Crius Energy



With approximately 1.4 million residential customer equivalents, the Crius Energy provides innovative electricity, natural gas and solar products to residential and commercial customers through exclusive partnerships, direct-to-consumer, digital, and broker marketing channels. Crius' unique brands offer consumers a broad suite of energy products and services including fixed and variable contracts, renewable energy, and bundled products to support their energy needs beyond what is offered by their local utility. Crius' growth is achieved organically with customers acquired through their diversified marketing channels and through accretive acquisitions in the deregulated energy and solar industries, where there is a significant opportunity to participate in the consolidation of market participants. Crius Energy currently sells energy products in 19 states and the District of Columbia with plans to continue expanding its geographic reach.

Media contacts: David Reinfeld

CEO, Mint Energy, LLC

dreinfeld@mintenergy.net 781-229-6468 Chaitu Parikh COO, Crius Energy, LLC cparikh@criusenergy.com 203-883-7503

