MINT HOUSE ANNOUNCES NEWEST LOCATION IN DENVER - DOWNTOWN UNION STATION

News provided by

Mint House

30 Oct, 2023, 11:25 ET

The Category Leader in Flexible Living Doubles Its Downtown Denver Unit Count With the Reopening of a Fully Renovated and Newly Restored Luxury Apartment Complex

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mint House, the premier tech-enabled flexible living option that offers spacious, premium apartment-style accommodations across the U.S., announced today the reopening of Mint House Denver – Downtown Union Station, located at 1777 Chestnut Pl, walking distance from Union Station. Mint House will operate apartment-style hospitality units in the highrise building, which just completed a substantial property-wide refurbishment. Mint House Denver – Downtown Union Station's new footprint at 1777 Chestnut Pl has doubled in capacity from its previous iteration; from studio to two-bedroom options, Mint House units offer up to three times the space of traditional short-term rentals in the heart of Denver's LoDo neighborhood.

Mint House Denver – Downtown Union Station provides a premium offering that gives guests the option of nightly, short-term, or long-term living. In partnership with Shorenstein, a fully integrated real estate investment company, Mint House has developed a flexible option for guests who seek out the comfort of a furnished apartment with the convenience and amenities of a luxury hotel. Apartment suites come equipped with a full kitchen, spacious living areas with ample workspace, comfortable beds, a smart TV and a 24/7 digital concierge. As with all Mint House properties, the seamless integration of technology for ease (such as the ability to stock your fridge prior to arrival) compliments the Mint House's design-forward furnishings, which were refreshed upon completion of the building's renovation, to make the space feel more like a home while on the road. Guests at Mint House Denver – Downtown Union Station will have access to the building amenities which include but are not limited to a fitness center, rooftop pool and deck, a conference room and on-site parking.

Mint House Denver – Downtown Union Station's location boasts city and Rocky Mountain views in Denver's vibrant LoDo neighborhood, which is home to some of the country's most exciting culinary hot spots, such as ChoLon, Le Roux, Tavernetta, and an eclectic mix at the trendy Dairy Block food hall, and endless entertainment and nightlife options. Guests can also visit nearby attractions like Union Station, Coors Field, MCA Denver and the photo-ready Millenium Bridge.

"We are excited to grow our relationship in Denver with Shorenstein, that brings a unique vision to mixed-use properties" shared Paul Sacco, Mint House's Chief Growth and Development Officer. "We will continue to provide numerous stay options for our Denver guests, while maximizing operational efficiencies based on Mint House's operational expertise and dynamic pricing abilities. Mint House Denver Downtown - Union Station is a great representation of Mint House's premium residential hospitality model."

Today, Mint House has more than 25 artfully designed, tech-first properties in 16 major U.S. cities including New York, Philadelphia, Miami, Austin and Nashville, with recent openings in Dallas, Birmingham and St. Petersburg, Florida.

About Mint House
Mint House is a revolutionary, new concept in flexible living that combines the classic comfort of home and the convenience of a hotel. Powered by technology that makes every step of the process easy-to-use, Mint House creates a new option on the market for long or short-term stays. Whether a traveler needs 2 days, 2 weeks or 2 months, the company provides apartment style amenities - a washer/dryer, stove and dishwasher - with the professionalism and service of a premium hotel. Mint House's award-winning properties are thoughtfully designed with kitchens, expansive living areas and connected workspaces — offering a new kind of stay with personalized service and consistency. Mint House's proprietary tech stack and mobile-first model powers a seamless and feature-rich guest experience including mobile check-in and keyless entry, pre-stocked groceries, 24/7 digital concierge services, on-demand fitness, smart thermostats and shoppable spaces. For more information, visit minthouse.com and follow @staymint on Instagram.

SOURCE Mint House

