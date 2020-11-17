Mint House Unveils New York City Flagship with the Acquisition of 70 Pine Street

"From the onset, we sought to create an entirely new category of accommodations that was purpose-built for the business traveler – a unique experience that offers the feel of a high-end hotel with the comforts and conveniences of your own home – all packaged and delivered via technology," said Will Lucas, founder and CEO of Mint House. "It's always been our mission to fundamentally improve the lives of road warriors who are tired of the legacy, box-like hotel, whether they were staying for two nights, two weeks or two months. Over the course of the pandemic, Mint House's model has proven to be ahead of its time as our tech-driven concept offers a safe, reliable option that corporate travel managers feel confident in booking for their employees. The launch of Mint House at 70 Pine is symbolic of the accelerated adoption of our model and will offer a seamless solution that addresses travelers' rapidly changing preferences while exceeding corporations' duty of care requirements to keep their employees safe and secure."

Mint House's high-tech, light-touch model naturally allows for effective social distancing and self-sufficient living via mobile contactless check-in and keyless suite entry in many locations, pre-stocked grocery delivery and pre-set smart thermostats — plus twice the space of traditional hotel rooms, full kitchens and in-suite laundry. This year, Mint House expanded upon its best-in-class cleaning regimen with the roll-out of the Mint Clean Standard, a set of rigorous cleaning processes that integrates a 74-point checklist and utilizes reactive oxygen species for continuous control. Ron Klain, former White House Ebola Response Coordinator and Mint House investor called it, "an industry-leading effort to keep guests and employees as safe as possible," and "a carefully crafted plan to use technology, innovation and planning to reduce risk and protect guests".

Mint House will be working with American Express GBT's consulting and account management teams to help source new clientele and determine growth to new locations across the globe. "Together we are re-inventing the hotel experience for the modern business traveler," said Lucas.

"We are very excited to be adding Mint House properties to our Rest Assured Solutions portfolio," said Wesley Bergstrom, Vice President of Global Supplier Partnerships at American Express GBT. "With duty of care and safety at the forefront of our clients' minds they need solutions that meet their evolving needs, as well their travelers' preferences. Expanding our content to include innovative properties like Mint House allows us to provide more options to travelers who prefer the comforts and conveniences of home in a modern, tech-enabled environment, keeping them booking within their company's travel program."

Located in the heart of the Financial District off of Pearl Street in a historic art-deco landmark, Mint House at 70 Pine will offer guests a one-stop-shop in Lower Manhattan, complete with Michelin-starred restaurant Crown Shy, an Australian-style coffee shop, a gourmet grocer, state-of-the-art fitness centers, golf simulators, and a bowling alley. In-suite, travelers will have access to local coffee from Brooklyn-based Sey, record player with curated vinyl selection, custom-designed furniture and accents, and Mint House's industry-leading technology, smart TVs, a 24-hour digital concierge, and pre-stocked grocery delivery. One travel procurement executive from a Fortune 500 company said, "Mint House ticks all the boxes. You have resolved the sore points in the industry."

