Mint Mobile Gives Away Six Months of Free Service With Phone Purchase

COSTA MESA, Calif., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mint Mobile , one of the fastest growing wireless brands in America, today announced that its new Devices Program will give away six months of free service to users who purchase a new phone and six initial months of service. Building on its core belief that Americans are being overcharged for wireless, Mint continues to offer the best value to customers and is changing the game on phone promotions with its latest offer.

"I am so happy we keep finding new ways to bring value to an industry in dire need of it," says Mint Mobile Owner Ryan Reynolds. "I wanted to launch Mint's device program with an insane offer so we're giving six months free with the very reluctant approval of the finance team. I appreciate their tepid support."

Big Wireless is notorious for handcuffing users into long term contracts, often luring them in with the offer of a free phone as bait. In reality, consumers aren't getting a free phone; they're making up that cost by being locked into two years of expensive service. Mint is completely flipping the script on this. Consumers purchase a phone and six months of 4GB/month service and will get six months free. Users can easily upgrade to 10GB, 15GB, or unlimited plans by paying the difference. Consumers have the option to purchase the deal outright and not have to worry about paying for their phone and service for a whole year, or finance for a low monthly price.

As the digital brand known for disrupting the industry and pioneering the wireless DTC model, Mint makes it possible for customers to save money on wireless bills while reaping the benefits of the T-Mobile network, the largest nationwide 5G network. The offer comes as an important next step in Mint's pursuit to bring affordable, premium wireless to the masses.

Combining a D2C approach with a buy-in-bulk model, Mint has successfully upended the wireless industry as it stands, actively passing savings along to customers. Bring your own device customers have always been and will continue to be welcome at Mint ––with plans starting at just $15/month.

About Mint Mobile

Mint Mobile is the easiest and most affordable premium wireless service in America. Launched in 2016 and owned by actor and entrepreneur Ryan Reynolds, Mint Mobile is a D2C wireless brand running on the T-Mobile network, the nation's largest 5G network, with no contracts or overages. With unlimited talk and text, nationwide coverage, and plans available for as little as $15/month, Mint Mobile offers incredible value for a premium service.

