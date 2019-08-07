Mint Mobile Shows Off Its 'Nice Coverage' in Fun New Ad

COSTA MESA, Calif., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mint Mobile, one of the nation's fastest growing wireless companies, continues to take huge strides forward in its quest to make wireless service affordable for millions of Americans. As part of that mission, Mint Mobile has a new ad airing across the U.S. with the brand's signature shock-driven approach that's sure to make viewers re-examine their wireless coverage. Dubbed Nice Coverage, the new ad is the first to debut since Mint Mobile's Chunky Style Milk spot became one of the most discussed and visceral ads to air during the Super Bowl.

The ad introduces Mint Mobile's most impressive deal to date: buy 3 months of 8GB/mo service and receive 3 months free. At a cost of just $60, customers receive a total of 6 months of premium wireless service. For anyone who thinks they pay too much for wireless, they can sign up for Mint Mobile's Buy 3, Get 3 deal and receive unlimited talk, text and 8GB/mo of 4G LTE data. The deal is a limited time offer, ending on September 9, 2019.

Mint Mobile's humorous new 30-second commercial, Nice Coverage, features a burly man trying on a tight bikini-style swimsuit for his wife. The husband, wife and a sales associate have a conversation about "nice coverage," though the husband is talking about the swimsuit and his distracted wife, who is not facing her husband's cringeworthy dressing room antics, is talking about how Mint Mobile's coverage compares to expensive Big Wireless plans. The sales associate sums up the swimsuit and wireless service provider comparisons by saying: "they all have great coverage except the others drive their prices up you know where."

"Our Super Bowl ad Chunky Style Milk was a game changer for Mint Mobile in terms of putting our brand's bold voice and style on the map and we received thousands of new customers who signed up for our two months free deal," said Aron North, Chief Marketing Officer for Mint Mobile. "Our goal is to continue disrupting the wireless industry and fueling customer excitement with an even better deal that offers three months free ! This deal is perfect for anyone who wants to save thousands of dollars per year in wireless bills without lapse in quality or coverage of service."

For more information or to purchase the Buy 3, Get 3 deal, visit www.mintmobile.com. To view the new ad, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Mqzbj3W1yQ.

About Mint Mobile

Mint Mobile is a mobile wireless provider that offers the absolute lowest prices for talk, text and data plans in the USA, on the nation's most advanced 4G LTE high-speed network with no contracts and no overages. The service was developed by Ultra Mobile in 2016 for the savvy internet shopper who is looking for flexible wireless options at incredible value. With Mint Mobile's Bring Your Own Phone (BYOP) program, customers can get Mint Mobile service on their current device by switching out the SIM card on unlocked GSM phones or they can buy the latest iPhones or Androids bundled with Mint Mobile Service, directly from www.MintMobile.com.

Media Contact

Melissa Barto

PR for Mint Mobile

213-335-5663

mbarto@canvasblue.com

SOURCE Mint Mobile

Related Links

http://www.mintmobile.com

