Mint Pharmaceuticals' CEO Jaiveer Singh Named One of Canada's Top 40 Under 40® for 2020

Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Mint") is pleased to announce that Jaiveer Singh, Chief Executive Officer, has been named a Recipient of Canada's Top 40 Under 40® for 2020.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Canada's Top 40 Under 40® is an annual recognition of the exceptional achievements of 40 outstanding Canadians under the age of 40. The program is supported by several prominent organizations all enthusiastically committed to Top 40's success, including: Founder and Managing Partner Caldwell; Presenting Partner MNP; National Partner Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc.; Media Partners BNN Bloomberg and National Post; Travel Partner Air Canada; Event Partner ergoCentric Seating Systems; and Research Partner Caliper; with fact checking and verification by Inline Reference Check.

Founded in 1995 by Caldwell, Top 40 has recognized more than 800 outstanding Canadians and is the country's most coveted award for young business leaders. Honourees have a remarkable track record of achievement after they are named; the ranks of Top 40 alumni include hundreds of nationally and internationally prominent CEOs, executives, entrepreneurs and community leaders.

Jaiveer and his peers were selected from over 900 nominees by an independent Advisory Board, comprising more than 25 business leaders from across Canada. Honourees were chosen on four key criteria: Vision & Innovation; Leadership; Impact & Influence; and, Social Responsibility.

The 2020 Top 40 Recipients were announced today on BNN Bloomberg and in National Post. Recipients will be honoured at a series of events to take place in 2021.

About Jaiveer Singh

Jaiveer Singh is the CEO at Mint Pharmaceuticals. Under his leadership, Mint has emerged as one of the country's most reputable and leading generic pharmaceutical companies over the past decade. Jaiveer is also an active early stage Investor passionate about supporting fellow entrepreneurs in building differentiated and high-quality businesses and currently serves on several boards. He was the Chairman of Truverra until acquired by The Supreme Cannabis Company in 2019 and is a Co-founder of Los Angeles based hedge fund Medina Singh Partners.

Jaiveer is a founding supporter and advisor to HXOUSE (a Toronto-based incubator for creative talent) and an active member of the YPO Maple Leaf Chapter. He holds an MBA from Columbia University and a B.Sc. from Carnegie Mellon University.

About Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Canadian owned and operated, Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Mint") is a leading manufacturer of high quality and affordable generic pharmaceutical products. With a focus on consistent supply, innovation and exceptional customer service, Mint aims to deliver the highest value to patients across Canada. Mint has repeatedly been recognized as one of the fastest growing and most reputable pharmaceutical companies in Canada. Since 2014, the company has averted 15 national drug shortages on 10 different drugs through its best in class supply chain management. In 2019 and 2020, the company was recognized by Deloitte and CIBC as one of Canada's Best Managed Businesses.

