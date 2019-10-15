Mintaka Financial Acquires Summit Commercial Finance

SEATTLE, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mintaka Financial, LLC, a commercial finance company based in Washington State, has acquired Phoenix, Arizona-based Summit Commercial Finance Company.

The deal comes as part of Mintaka's strategy to form closer relationships with origination channels, to better understand customer and vendor needs.

Summit has long standing vendor relationships, as well as direct relationships with commercial borrowers. Mintaka has historically originated all transactions through its affiliate network. With the acquisition of Summit, Mintaka will benefit from direct relationships with Summit's vendor channel affiliates and the ability to develop more competitive products to borrowers.

Summit and Mintaka have a longstanding relationship with shared ownership. Summit Commercial Finance president and CEO Scott Forrest is enthusiastic about the development. "I believe the synergy of our two great teams will provide superior service for our customers and enormous opportunity for our employees and partners. Operating under a stronger parent company provides the resources to drive market share with the flexibility to expedite funding more efficiently for our customers. The direct lending capabilities are significantly enriched meaning expanded products and better terms for the borrowers."

Mintaka president Quentin Cote concurs. "This is the culmination of an extremely close relationship … this deal enables us to be closer to the customer and better understand the market, ultimately leading to more competitive offerings. In addition, our ability to dedicate additional sales and marketing resources towards deeper vertical market penetration means growth for our company and more value for our investors."

About Summit Commercial Finance

Founded in 1998, Summit Commercial Finance provides customized equipment financing and leasing options to U.S. companies across a wide range of industries including specialized focus in several select verticals including C-store, dental/medical and recycling. More information about Summit Commercial Finance can be found at summitcommercialfinance.com

About Mintaka Financial

Mintaka Financial, LLC is a commercial finance company specializing in serving the needs of small businesses across the United States. Mintaka provides equipment leases and loans, originated through a select group of small business finance companies chosen for their experience, reputation in the industry, and dedication to building long term relationships with their small business clients. Partners benefit from Mintaka's best-in-class technology, deep industry expertise, and instant quoting capabilities. Mintaka has offices in Seattle, Phoenix, and Boston. To learn more about Mintaka, visit mintakafinancial.com .

