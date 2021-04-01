Mintegral Earns Privacy Certification from ePrivacy

SAN FRANCISCO, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mintegral, a programmatic advertising platform, today announced a privacy accreditation from ePrivacy, a company offering seals for the certifications for digital products. Specifically, Mintegral earned the ePrivacyseal EU, which attests to a product's compliance with the requirements imposed by EU data protection legislation, in accordance with EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). This news further demonstrates Mintegral's continued commitment to providing compliant and trusted online solutions.

"Data security and privacy have become a top priority for Mintegral and our client base. Through ePrivacy, Mintegral continues to provide our clients with the standards necessary for GDPR compliance. The seal of approval will afford our clients with the peace of mind they deserve," said Erick Fang, CEO at Mintegral. "The ePrivacyseal is yet another accreditation and step towards delivering the safest, most transparent tools for global marketers."

ePrivacy is a data protection specialist for the digital products and mobile sectors, ePrivacy provides sector-specific consulting services, and offers various seals for the certification of your products. As data protection experts, ePrivacy applies all important technical and legal standards from the EU General Data Protection Regulation to the IAB Europe OBA Framework. The company conducted a comprehensive assessment of Mintegral technologies and found that it meets the provisions of the ePrivacyseal criteria catalog, which is based on European data protection legislation. After an extensive technical and legal review, Mobvista and its owned brands, Nativex and Mintegral, have been certified.

"With ePrivacy we are having a strong international focus and global leadership on data protection seals conducting the ePrivacyseal certifications. We support our customers to show that their data services are fully compliant with the very strict data protection laws, especially the GDPR in Europe," said Prof. Dr. Christoph Bauer, Founder & CEO of ePrivacy.

As brands and advertisers continue to expect more in the way of transparency and privacy, it is critical that solution providers take the steps needed to showcase they are meeting current and future requirements.

Mintegral continues to make third-party certifications a priority and has successfully achieved accreditations and certifications from leading third-parties, including ISO/IEC 2700, kidSAFE+ COPPA Seal Annual Audit, WhiteSource SDK Security Audit, and an AICPA SOC 2 Type 1 Audit; among others.

For more information on Mintegral's certifications and accreditations, please visit: mintegral.com/en/blog/mintegral-2020-review-data-privacy-security

About Mintegral

Mintegral is a mobile advertising platform that provides user acquisition, monetization, and creative solutions for mobile advertisers and publishers around the world. Mintegral's AI-driven, programmatic ad platform aims to bridge the gap between East and West through innovative products that include SSP, DSP, DMP, Ad Exchange, Advertiser Self-Service Platform, and Creative Automation Platform powered by Mindworks, Mintegral's Creative Studio. Learn more at mintegral.com

