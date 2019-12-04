Mintegral Granted IAB Tech Lab Open Measurement SDK Certification

BEIJING, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The programmatic and interactive advertising platform Mintegral announced today that it has received the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) Tech Lab Open Measurement SDK certification. This provides Mintegral partners with an extra layer of transparency as it allows for third-party viewability and verification of ad traffic.

Mintegral has also been granted IAB Tech Lab membership, which will enable us to participate in defining and implementing more ad-tech standards in order to drive the industry forward towards a more open and transparent ecosystem.

The Open Measurement SDK (OM SDK) is a standard launched by the IAB Tech Lab in early 2018, with the purpose to facilitate the measurement of mobile in-app ads by third-party viewability and verification vendors, such as MOAT and IAS. Compliance with this standard eliminates time-consuming and costly custom integrations of measurement vendors' SDKs.

The OM SDK offers common code and libraries for facilitating third-party access to measurement data. Sites and apps that integrate the OM SDK can send measurement signals to an API, the Open Measurement Interface Definition (OMID). Measurement providers can place tags that collect these signals. More information about the OM SDK standard can be found on the IAB Tech Lab website .

In order to benefit from the IAB Open Measurement SDK, publishers working with Mintegral need to update to the latest SDK version. Once complete, they will automatically benefit from the OM SDK certification and they won't need to integrate multiple SDKs from third-party ad verification vendors, thus increasing overall load performance and improving user experience. Also, because more inventory can be measured, publishers can offer more high-quality inventory to attract advertisers and get more offers at higher eCPM, therefore increasing their revenue.

Advertising partners working with Mintegral will be able to run their media buying campaigns more confidently, safe in the knowledge that the OM-compliant inventory provides the highest levels of transparency. Thanks to comprehensive data-driven reports and campaign insights, advertisers can bid on inventory more confidently, which ultimately ensures their investments are legitimate and their brands get the exposure they deserve. The OM SDK is more effective as it is a single-source SDK, which improves the accuracy and performance of the ad performance measurement process.

The OM-compliant Mintegral SDK version applies to iOS 5.8.0 and Android MAL_10.1.1 or later. All the mainstream ad formats are supported including banner ads, native ads, rewarded video ads and more. You can find more information on the IAB Tech Lab website .

"It is an exciting day for Mintegral, as we join a select group of companies who benefit from Open Measurement SDK certification. This is a testament to our hard work to become a high-quality, transparent and trustworthy partner for app publishers and advertisers across the world," said Michael Wang, Senior Product Director at Mintegral. "Our recent integration of App-Ads.txt , combined with today's announcement around OM SDK certification and IAB Tech Lab membership, is proof that we take ad fraud and transparency extremely seriously. We will continue to fight for a safer and more transparent industry and from this new position we will work hard to ensure our partners benefit from the highest standards available."

About IAB Tech Lab

The IAB Technology Laboratory (Tech Lab) is a non-profit consortium that engages a member community globally to develop foundational technology and standards that enable growth and trust in the digital media ecosystem. Comprised of digital publishers, ad technology firms, agencies, marketers, and other member companies, IAB Tech Lab focuses on solutions for brand safety and ad fraud; identity, data, and consumer privacy; ad experiences and measurement; and programmatic effectiveness. Its work includes the OpenRTB real-time bidding protocol, ads.txt anti-fraud specification, Open Measurement SDK for viewability and verification, VAST video specification, and DigiTrust identity service.

About Mintegral

Mintegral is a leading global mobile advertising platform. Driven by AI technology, Mintegral develops full-stack programmatic products and provides user acquisition, monetization and creative solutions for mobile app publishers worldwide.

Mintegral continues to develop cutting-edge tech and expertise in user acquisition and monetization while delivering an enjoyable advertising experience on mobile, which makes it a trusted partner of more than 2,000 publishers, including Voodoo, Playrix, Outfit7, Good Job Games, Ketchapp, Cheetah Games and iDreamSky.

Founded in 2015, Mintegral is headquartered in Beijing, with offices in Guangzhou, Hong Kong, San Francisco, London, Seoul and New Delhi. Find out more at www.mintegral.com .

