Mintegral Passes kidSAFE+ COPPA Seal Annual Audit

In the age of smartphones and tablets, it has become harder for parents to monitor and safeguard their children's online activity, especially behind closed doors. The kidSAFE Seal Program, as an FTC-approved COPPA certification program, has been designed exclusively for child-friendly websites and technologies, including kid-targeted game sites, educational services, virtual worlds, social networks, mobile apps, tablet devices, and other similar interactive services and technologies.

COPPA requires operators of websites or online services that have actual knowledge that they are collecting personal information directly from users of another website or online service directed to children under the age of 13, to collect and process children's personal data with parental consent, or otherwise to process the children's personal data only in certain circumstances permitted by COPPA (e.g. for purposes of supporting internal operations, which allows contextual advertising). Only products or services which meet these rules can be awarded COPPA certification by an FTC-approved Safe Harbor program such as the kidSAFE Seal Program.

Mintegral's kidSAFE+ COPPA-Certified Seal underlines its strong data privacy policies

Mintegral develops a series of programmatic products and services, including the Mintegral SDK, Ad Exchange, DSP, DMP and the Mindworks Creative Studio, all of which are compliant with all relevant data privacy policies including GDPR, CCPA and COPPA.

Mintegral's COPPA solution is designed so that any persistent identifiers collected about end-users of apps that are flagged as "child-directed" will be processed according to the requirements of COPPA and not used to serve behaviorally targeted ads or track users for such purposes. In addition, Mintegral will not knowingly collect any other personal information under COPPA (such as the precise geo-location of users' devices) from end-users of apps that we know to be directed to children under the age of thirteen (13). This is especially true for the Mintegral SDK, the company's core product, which is integrated with thousands of mobile publishers, as data privacy has always been at the forefront of the product's development roadmap.

The kidSAFE+ COPPA-Certified Seal being renewed is a testament to the "Mintegral mobile ad platform (with COPPA setting)" being compliant with COPPA, and it also shows the company's strong focus on protecting the data privacy of its partners and their users. Advertisers, game publishers, and brands can work with Mintegral on their mobile advertising and UA campaigns safely in the knowledge that the services provided by Mintegral's COPPA-enabled mobile ad solution are compliant with COPPA.

"It's more important than ever that children are kept safe online, and here at Mintegral we are committed to helping ensure this happens," said Erick Fang, Mintegral CEO. "Getting the kidSAFE+ COPPA certification for the second year in a row is a testament to how we are creating a new generation of mobile advertising experiences that prioritize the privacy and safety of consumers of all ages, including children."

About Mintegral

Mintegral is a leading global mobile advertising platform. Driven by AI technology, Mintegral develops full-stack programmatic products and provides user acquisition, monetization and creative solutions for mobile publishers worldwide.

Mintegral is dedicated to bridging the gap between East and West and simplifying the challenges of cross-regional mobile marketing, helping mobile app publishers achieve business growth at a global scale.

Founded in 2015, Mintegral is headquartered in Beijing, with 10+ offices across Asia, North America and Europe. Find out more at www.mintegral.com .

About kidSAFE

The kidSAFE Seal Program is a popular, independent safety certification service and seal-of-approval program designed exclusively for children-friendly websites, mobile apps, connected technologies, and service providers. Many well-known brands from around the world are members of the kidSAFE Seal Program. The kidSAFE Seal Program received COPPA Safe Harbor approval from the Federal Trade Commission in 2014. To learn more, visit www.kidsafeseal.com .

