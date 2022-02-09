Mintegral Ranks as a Top Ad Network on Singular's 2022 ROI Index

Top 20: Most ROI Index Placements

As with every year, we are excited that our ROI index features a host of notable ad networks that provide the most value to our customers. We are delighted that this year, Mintegral is not only back in the Index, but is performing highly in many categories. We are proud to have a strong partner in Mintegral, and look forward to our continued work together. -Eran Friendman, CTO & Co-Founder, Singular

Quality ad inventory

Mintegral has built a robust traffic network through mediation integrations with the likes of Mopub, Chartboost's Helium and MAX. In just a few years Mintegral has partnered with over 50,000 apps across the globe in both gaming and non-gaming categories.

iOS 14.5, 15 & up

The 2022 edition of Singular's ROI Index also included a category for performance across iOS 14.5 15 & up. Mintegral also ranked particularly well across this segment given the company became the first Chinese ad network to support SKAdNetwork.

It is fantastic to see Mintegral outperform the market and rank so highly in so many different categories. We constantly strive to provide our publishers and advertisers with sustainable growth and our multiple rankings reflect this" said Erick Fang, CEO of Mintegral. "Since the beginning, a core principle of Mintegral has been to bridge the East and West so it is a great honor to be recognized as the top ad network in APAC and North America."

About Mintegral

Mintegral is a mobile advertising platform that provides user acquisition, monetization, and creative solutions for mobile advertisers and publishers around the world. Mintegral's AI-driven, programmatic ad platform aims to bridge the gap between East and West through innovative products that include SSP, DSP, DMP, ad exchange, an advertiser self-serve platform, and creative automation platform powered by Mindworks, Mintegral's Creative Studio. Learn more at www.mintegral.com .

Media: [email protected]

SOURCE Mintegral