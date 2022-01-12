Mintegral Receives 2022 CCPA Data Privacy Validation

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mintegral, a leading programmatic and interactive ad platform and a subsidiary of Mobvista Co., Ltd (01860.HK) has announced that it has received the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) validation from TRUSTe LLC ("TRUSTe"), an independent subsidiary of TrustArc Inc.

TRUSTe reviewed Mintegral's data privacy policies and practices against the TrustArc Privacy & Data Accountability Governance Framework and found Mintegral to meet all the necessary requirements to receive the validation which is effective as of December 30, 2021.

The validation was based on reviewing the Mintegral platform against 48 CCPA Readiness Controls to demonstrate safe, transparent, and compliant data management procedures. These controls cover nine areas aligned with TrustArc's "Build, Implement, and Demonstrate" standards.

"We are proud to receive the CCPA validation and this comes at a time when data privacy and security are more important than ever," said Erick Fang, Mintegral CEO. "This latest validation by TrustArc underlines our commitment to providing industry-leading data privacy policies and practices, which we believe is crucial to providing a safe and transparent digital ecosystem to users around the world."

Mintegral's focus on meeting the highest standards of data privacy is evident with this latest validation, alongside previous certifications such as the ePrivacy certification, the ISO/IEC 27001 certification, the SOC Type1 and Type 2 reports, and more.

TrustArc is a leading privacy compliance technology company based in San Francisco, California, with decades of expertise in building and expanding comprehensive data privacy programs for thousands of companies around the world. The California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) which was passed in 2018 applies to companies operating in California and using residents' personal data.

About Mintegral

Mintegral is a mobile advertising platform that provides user acquisition, monetization, and creative solutions for mobile advertisers and publishers around the world. Mintegral's AI-driven, programmatic ad platform aims to bridge the gap between East and West through innovative products that include SSP, DSP, DMP, ad exchange, an advertiser self-serve platform, and creative automation platform powered by Mindworks, Mintegral's Creative Studio. Learn more at www.mintegral.com .

