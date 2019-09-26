Mintegral Records 3rd Highest Global Growth in AppsFlyer's 2019 Performance Index, Surpasses Pinterest and Twitter

BEIJING, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading mobile advertising platform Mintegral announced today it was featured in AppsFlyer's 2019 Performance Index, placing 3rd in the Global Growth Index, overtaking well-known platforms including Pinterest and Twitter.

AppsFlyer's Performance Index is a comprehensive report focused on mobile media performance of top media sources. The report is released twice a year and the H1 2019 release marks its 9th edition, making it an industry-standard for marketers around the world. According to AppsFlyer, Edition IX is the most segmented to date, covering 23 billion installs and 45 billion app opens of over 15,000 apps.

Following significant expansion outside the Chinese market, Mintegral showed significant growth in Eastern Europe, as well as South Korea & Japan, placing 1st in these regions.

Mintegral has performed significantly well and has shown great potential across the overall gaming index, reaching the top 10 spots in both power and volume ranking across three gaming categories on iOS in its base country, China. Thanks to investments in the North American region, Mintegral made the rankings on both iOS and Android in the casual gaming and mid-core gaming categories in North America.

"I am thrilled to see Mintegral's growth highlighted on AppsFlyer's 2019 Performance Index", said Erick Fang, Mintegral CEO. "This result is a testament to our hard work and gives us confidence that our continuous investments in our platform, including in-app header bidding support and COPPA certification, as well as our partnership with ironSource, have strengthened our brand and its capabilities. Our product focus, combined with our accelerated expansion in Europe and the Americas, means we are positioned for continued growth and long-term success," he added.

About Mintegral

Mintegral is a leading global mobile advertising platform. Driven by AI technology, Mintegral develops full-stack programmatic products and provides user acquisition, monetization and creative solutions for mobile app publishers worldwide.

Mintegral is dedicated to bridging the gap between East and West, leveraging innovative video and interactive ads to help app publishers build a successful business on a truly global scale. Mintegral not only has expertise in the APAC market but also has premium inventory and demand resources in North America, South America and Europe. Mintegral continues to develop cutting-edge tech and expertise in attaining users and monetization while delivering an enjoyable advertising experience on mobile, which makes it a trusted partner of more than 2,000 publishers, including Voodoo, Playrix, Outfit7, Good Job Games, Ketchapp, Cheetah Games and iDreamSky.

Founded in 2015, Mintegral is headquartered in Beijing, with offices in Guangzhou, Hong Kong, San Francisco, London, Seoul and New Delhi. Find out more at www.mintegral.com

