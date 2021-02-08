Mintegral's Rankings Rise in Tenjin's 2021 Hyper-Casual Benchmark Report

In 2020, the global mobile game market expanded substantially due to the impact of COVID-19. In particular, the number of downloads of hyper-casual games increased from 7.8 billion to 11.8 billion, up by 52% compared to that of 2019. This massive market is full of both opportunities and competition. Data such as the median CPI by country and ad network offers an important reference for hyper-casual game publishers and marketers in 2021.

The 2021 Hyper-Casual Benchmark Report contains anonymous data collected by Tenjin for hyper-casual games in 2020. It is compiled according to the Top 10 ad networks by ad spend, and only countries with ad spend above the $1 million threshold are included in the report by country.

Ad spend on Android increases, and iOS is favored by advertisers

The report shows that advertisers' ad spend on Android in the first half of 2020 rose by 1%. Apple's announcement to change its IDFA (Identifier for Advertising) has not only affected advertisers' ad spend on iOS, but also indirectly caused ad spend on Android to grow by 3%.

Still, most advertisers prefer iOS, with 59.7% of ad spend on iOS, 19.4% higher than that on Android.

Mintegral achieves the lowest median CPI on iOS

Although the list of the Top 10 ad networks on both platforms remained similar to that of 2019, the rankings of ad networks changed greatly. Mintegral stood out, being the ad network with the biggest rise in rankings across both iOS and Android. On Android, Mintegral gained a substantial rise from the 10th in 2019 to 6th in 2020. In addition to this, Mintegral jumped from the 7th in 2019 to the 2nd in 2020 for iOS, outperforming many established players.

2020 saw a meteoric rise for TikTok and as a result was included in Android's Top 10 for the first time with a median CPI lower than that of Facebook. The median CPI gap on Android remained among the Top 10 ad networks is relatively small. Taking the top three as an example, the median CPI of Mintegral (#3) was $0.09.

On iOS, the median CPI gap among the Top 10 ad networks is noticeable, and there are only three ad networks with a median CPI below $0.20. Among them, Mintegral has the lowest median CPI of only $0.15.

"These results are directly attributable to our platform's underlying capabilities. Mintegral has always been committed to helping advertisers safely maximize their revenue and scale their campaigns globally through accurate and trustworthy advertising." said Erick Fang, Mintegral CEO.

In addition to being included in Tenjin's Hyper-Casual Benchmark Report, Mintegral also ranked 6th globally by market power on Appsflyer's H2 2019 Performance Index, being the only China-based mobile ad platform in the Top 10.

