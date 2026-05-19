Mintel and Dragonfly AI Partner to Help Brands Move from Product Insight to Packaging That Wins

CHICAGO, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mintel today announced a new partnership with Dragonfly AI, bringing predictive attention intelligence directly into Mintel Global New Products Database (GNPD). Every product now includes a packaging performance score, showing what gets seen, what gets missed, and what wins on shelf. At a time when brands are under pressure to move faster and get innovation right the first time, this gives clients a clearer view of what will actually work in market.

By integrating Dragonfly AI's neuroscience-backed analytics into Mintel GNPD, clients can now see how packaging is likely to perform before committing to launch. Bringing together previously separate views of innovation and attention creates a more connected understanding of what's launching and what cuts through. With tens of thousands of product launches tracked each month, these insights can be applied continuously and at scale across categories and markets.

Attention is the real battleground

Brands say a lot on pack, but shoppers don't read; they scan. In that moment, what gets seen first shapes what gets bought. By connecting what's launching with what actually captures attention, Mintel and Dragonfly AI give clients a clearer, real-world view of packaging performance.

This addresses a key gap in the CPG innovation process. While brands invest heavily in product and positioning, packaging decisions are often made without clear evidence of what captures attention. This combined capability shifts decisions from assumption to a science-backed view of what will cut through in a competitive environment.

"Mintel is focused on helping our clients turn data into direction and, ultimately, into growth," said Matt Nelson, Global CEO of Mintel. "By combining Mintel GNPD's view of global innovation with Dragonfly AI's scientifically proven attention analytics, we're giving brands more confidence that their products will connect and perform in market. It's an important step in how we continue to evolve the value we deliver to clients."

Dragonfly AI's technology is grounded in over a decade of neuroscience research, developed in partnership with Queen Mary University of London. Its patented model mirrors how the brain processes visual information before conscious attention begins, delivering consistent, reliable predictions of what consumers notice.

"Understanding attention is fundamental to creative effectiveness," said Steve King, Co-founder and CEO of Dragonfly AI. "Every leading brand relies on Mintel to inform product innovation, and Dragonfly AI ensures that work gets the attention it deserves. Our patented technology is built on a scientifically validated model of how people process visual information. Through our partnership with Mintel and integration into GNPD, we're bringing that science into a real-world context, enabling brands to see not just what's happening in their category, but what's truly capturing consumer attention, and make more informed decisions as a result."

Better decisions at every stage

Together, Mintel's product intelligence and Dragonfly AI's predictive technology enable Mintel clients to:

See how packaging performs across categories and markets

Understand what stands out first and whether key messages are clear

Identify what's missed and why

Make faster, more confident decisions earlier in the innovation process

As brands move faster, with less room for error, and expectations for in-market performance continue to rise, Mintel and Dragonfly AI give teams a more reliable way to refine packaging and launch with confidence.

Start exploring what's next

If you'd like to see how Mintel and Dragonfly AI can help you design packaging that wins, book a discovery session today. Mintel clients should log in to GNPD now or contact their account manager to learn more.

About Mintel

As a market intelligence agency, Mintel's understanding of consumers, innovation and global markets gives their clients the clarity to act and the confidence to lead. With over 50 years of expertise and millions of data points, they fuse the real-world understanding of Mintel experts with cutting-edge technology to uncover patterns and predict the future. Next starts here. Visit mintel.com to learn more.

About Dragonfly AI

Dragonfly AI is the world's smartest creative testing solution to maximise creative effectiveness. Powered by patented, biologically inspired AI and grounded in over a decade of neuroscience research, Dragonfly AI predicts how real people will see, feel, and remember creative content before it goes live. The platform helps brands optimise creative performance across digital, in-store, and omnichannel environments, combining insight across attention, memory, and emotion. Visit dragonflyai.co/ to book your demo.

SOURCE Mintel Group, Ltd.