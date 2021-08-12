Mintel welcomes Marie Becker to lead Consulting business in the Americas

Marie Becker, a global leader in business strategy, joins Mintel, the experts in what consumers want and why. Tweet this

Becker will lead Mintel's growing team of Consultants with an unparalleled range of resources at their disposal, including consumer and market research, product innovation tracking, trend analysis, product retrieval, and competitive marketing intelligence—resources that serve as the foundation for how Mintel Consulting designs customized solutions for its clients and advises them on marketing, brand, business, partnership, and innovation strategies.

Becker's most recent position was as Senior Vice President at Ignite 360—a boutique insights and strategy consultancy—advising a diverse client portfolio spanning industry sectors and non-profit organizations. Prior to this, Becker rose through the ranks at Wells Fargo. She spent time in consumer insights and strategy roles, as well as marketing and business operations. She capped her career at Wells Fargo as SVP, Head of Commercial Bank marketing strategy, operations, global marketing, and business services. Early in her career, she spent time at GfK, a global consultancy. It was here that her passion for consumer-driven business strategy was born.

Becker earned an MBA from the University of Minnesota's Carlson School of Management and a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Wisconsin. She serves on the Board of Directors for Camp Fire Minnesota and Hennepin Theater Trus t.

Marie Becker, Head of Mintel Consulting, said:

"I'm thrilled to join Mintel and lead the Consulting team which has created an incredible foundation for us to build on now—in what will be a record year—and in the years to come. This role taps into my deep passion for listening to people's stories and helping businesses connect in meaningful ways. Having worked at a range of companies, from Fortune 500 brands to mid-market and small businesses, I'm looking forward to utilizing Mintel's data, trends, and consumer insights to help brands of all sizes make better decisions faster."

Ben Dietz, President, Mintel Americas, said:

"Marie joins Mintel Consulting at a point where our clients are asking for more direct guidance than ever. She brings with her strong knowledge of both the supplier and brand side, and we're looking forward to learning from, and growing with, her. Given this incredible, diverse experience and passion for driving growth for all stakeholders she supports, I have every confidence that Marie will be an exceptional leader for Mintel and partner for our clients."

To learn more about Mintel Consulting, clients should speak to their Account Manager. For everyone else, please get in touch . For the latest news and innovative thinking, check out the Mintel and Comperemedia blogs.

