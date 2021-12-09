Minter Network v. 2.6 : Up to 100,000 limit orders in 5 seconds

SOFIA, Bulgaria, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 1st, Minter Ltd. announced the new update, Minter 2.6. with on-chain order books 5 cool features of the new Minter Hub 2, which went live on December 2. The team is promising the astonishing 100,000 limit orders in 5 seconds. This speed, together with the high level of security of each individual transaction and the extremely low price of maximum 1 cent per transaction, makes the solution the best in the sector.

Another innovation is that now everyone can create their own tokens or coin and start to trade them immediately.

Minter Hub's major upgrade will improve existing opportunities as well as introduce the new ones. The most important features are:

Feature #1: Easy modular connection of other networks, meaning every customer can add different coins of their choice.

Feature #2: Revamped cross-chain fees mechanism.

Feature #3: Native ETH support.

Feature #4: Discounts on cross-chain transfers for HUB holders.

Feature #5: Cross-chain DeFi, full interoperability with other networks.

Mr. Daniil Lashin, Minter CTO said: "We are thrilled to announce this new features. They are of great help to our customers and making their lives much easier. Now we can say that we are writing a new page in the blockchain history, and no other platform can provide the features we will give to the clients from tomorrow."

The roll-out was set for December 2.

Minter is a global rewards and loyalty points network powered by the fastest blockchain at the moment. Any brand, community, or blogger can create their own coins and launch their reward or loyalty system in minutes.

Minter is a project brought to you by the big blockchain community DeCenter. Over 250,000 members are gathered among our sites, channels, and groups on Telegram, so we recruit people of different passions and experience for all sorts of tasks. We are strong believers in open-source software and crowdsourced projects, so there is no better time than today to build the network of individual money.



For more information: https://minter.network

CoinMarketCap : https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/minter-network/



Contact Data

Ognian Mladenov

[email protected]

+(359) 878289289

SOURCE Minter Development Foundation