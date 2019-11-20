Minter's BIP Added to Blockfolio

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Minter network's native digital coin BIP has been listed on Blockfolio, the world's most popular cryptocurrency portfolio management application, on Tuesday. The decision was approved by the vote of the community, and the whole procedure took approximately three hours to finalize.

To start tracking BIP price changes, one should enter "Minter" in the search bar within the app and make sure to specify the platform from which the data will be retrieved ("CITEX"). The addition came on the heels of BIP's first listing on a British Virgin Islands-based cryptocurrency exchange called CITEX. According to the statistics obtained from cryptocurrency market data provider CoinGecko, BIP's 24-hour trading volume amounts to over USD 180,000 at the time of writing.

Please note that Minter Development Foundation did not initiate the aforementioned listing process, nor did it submit the coin request to Blockfolio. Those are solely project community's initiatives.

Minter Development Foundation is a U.S.-based entity supporting the development and adoption of the Minter blockchain ecosystem that allows individuals and organizations to create and manage their own coins and exchange them at a fair price with absolute and instant liquidity.

If you have any questions regarding this release, please do not hesitate to get in touch with Dan at pr@minter.org.

