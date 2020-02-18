Mintie Announces Latest Generation of Fully Scalable Environmental Containment Units Designed to Prevent the Spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and Other Lethal Pathogens

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mintie LLC, the global provider of indoor environmental systems, today announced the latest fully scalable Environmental Containment Unit (ECU) and mass isolation system designed to help prevent the spread of the deadly Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) and other respiratory and airborne illnesses.

The Mintie ECU4 provides temporary isolation in response to a surge of patients, or an escalation – and can scale rapidly to accommodate large numbers of people or cover large areas including a hospital floor or wing. The ECU4 is designed for fast, easy set-up and can be readily expanded or subdivided.

The new ECU4 has been clinically evaluated and rigorously tested for efficacy of particle containment, ventilation and stability in health care environments for Infection Control Risk Assessment (ICRA) containment requirement levels 1-4.

"In today's highly connected world, viruses can travel faster and more readily than ever before and can occur in the most unexpected places," said Kevin J. Mintie, President, Mintie LLC. "Facilities around the world need to be prepared for the latest outbreak and have the ability to contain the spread quickly and efficiently. The new Mintie ECU4 is designed to give transportation hubs, hospitals, schools, military facilities and other locations the preparedness they need to combat a pandemic or public health emergency."

Scalability and flexibility are decisive qualities for emergency preparedness, since it is never possible to anticipate the size, scale or speed of a threat. The ECU4 solves the scalability issue with its modular design and expansion capabilities.

"When faced with a quickly unfolding public health emergency, flexibility is one of the most important factors in successful preparedness," said James M. Mintie, Vice President of Products. "The modularity and scale of our ECU4 give organizations the ability to isolate and quarantine patients, thus providing a scalable response to a rapidly evolving set of circumstances."

The ECU4 is available now for delivery across the U.S. and around the world. Mintie also provides training, service and support. Other Mintie products and services include solutions for water intrusion remediation, infectious material containment, HVAC quality control and more.

About Mintie

Founded in 1940, Mintie LLC began as a specialty maintenance service company and has grown into a company with an international reputation for excellent service and innovative indoor environmental systems. Mintie provides indoor air quality management, preventative maintenance solutions and portable containment products for airborne particulates, infection control and bio-security. Mintie has focused on leading the industry with innovative products and the highest-quality services to provide clients with safer, healthier and more productive environments with minimal disruption and highest levels of satisfaction and effectiveness. The company serves a diverse mix of companies, ranging from market leaders to entrepreneurial start-ups within healthcare, biotechnology, entertainment, aerospace, manufacturing and commercial real estate. Mintie is an Alliance Environmental Group Company. For more information, visit https://www.mintie.com/.

Information on the Coronavirus

CDC Prevention & Treatment: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/prevention-treatment.html

Coronavirus Advice for Employers: https://www.lexology.com/library/detail.aspx?g=79bfc10f-0529-41f7-9ac1-eca5ab27a912

JAMA Article: "Coronavirus Infections – More Than Just the Common Cold": https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2759815

