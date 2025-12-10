Minties Declares Dog Breath is Officially Over with the launch of New FreshBites

Chewy, low-calorie treats powered by five natural breath fresheners, designed for frequent treating and daily closeness.

EAGLE, Idaho, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dog breath is officially over, and Minties® is leading the movement. Minties, part of the PetIQ, LLC family of pet health and wellness brands, introduces Minties FreshBites™, a light and chewy dog dental treat designed for anytime treating and noticeably fresher breath. With just 7.5 calories per bite-sized treat, pet parents can reward more often while supporting daily oral care and minty-fresh moments.

Minties FreshBites Minties FreshBites

Fresh breath has always been at the heart of Minties, and FreshBites brings that promise to a softer, chewier format. These new dental treats build on Minties' proven breath-freshening formula while delivering a texture that dogs naturally love. And with 81% of pet parents seeking a softer way to tackle bad breath*, FreshBites offers exactly what they've been waiting for – an easy, enjoyable treat that keeps dogs feeling fresh every day.

"Pet parents want more ways to connect with their dogs throughout the day—and Minties FreshBites make that possible without the guilt," said Jissan Cherian, Chief Marketing Officer at PetIQ. "This latest innovation combines Minties' proven breath-freshening power with a softer, playful chew experience dogs enjoy, with a payoff their humans can smell: fresher breath, anytime."

Key features and benefits:

Designed for frequent treating : Low-calorie dental treats you can give throughout the day—ideal before and after playtime, naps, walks, meals, and anytime in between.

: Low-calorie dental treats you can give throughout the day—ideal before and after playtime, naps, walks, meals, and anytime in between. Only 7.5 calories per treat: A smart option if you're watching your dog's weight or want to treat more often without overdoing calories.

A smart option if you're watching your dog's weight or want to treat more often without overdoing calories. Delightful texture for a long-lasting chew: The unique chewy texture softens gradually, keeping dogs engaged while helping to reach more nooks and crannies to freshen breath.

The unique chewy texture softens gradually, keeping dogs engaged while helping to reach more nooks and crannies to freshen breath. Only Minties have 5 natural breath fresheners : Alfalfa, peppermint, fennel, dill, and parsley—herbs known to help neutralize odors in the mouth and fight doggy breath.

: Alfalfa, peppermint, fennel, dill, and parsley—herbs known to help neutralize odors in the mouth and fight doggy breath. Gentle on tummies: Made without wheat, corn, soy, salt, or dyes—great for adult and senior dogs, including those with sensitive stomachs.

Made without wheat, corn, soy, salt, or dyes—great for adult and senior dogs, including those with sensitive stomachs. Easy to find: Available exclusively online at Walmart.com, Amazon.com, Chewy.com, and Minties.com.

Availability and pricing:

Sizes: 50-count and 100-count

50-count and 100-count MSRP: $11.99 (50-count) and $19.99 (100-count); pricing may vary by retailer

Minties FreshBites continue the brand's mission to help pet parents maintain their dogs' oral health in a simple, effective, and enjoyable way—anytime, anywhere.

To mark the launch, Minties will host a festive one-day pop-up in New York City, inviting dog parents and their pups to stop by for a refreshing pre-holiday "freshen up." The experience will offer light grooming touch-ups, samples of the new Minties Fresh Bites, and a holiday-ready photo opportunity ahead of the busy season. As part of the launch, Minties will also be donating to Animal Haven – a NYC-based animal welfare organization supporting animals, and their adopters, across the Tri-State area. The event will take place on Thursday, December 19, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. EST in the West Plaza at Union Square Park.

About Minties®:

Minties® is dedicated to keeping the connection between pets and their people feeling fresh every day. Rooted in the belief that nothing should get in the way of closeness, Minties creates dental treats that support fresher breath and everyday well-being, so dogs and their families can enjoy more moments that matter. Only Minties include 5 natural breath fresheners—alfalfa, peppermint, fennel, dill, and parsley—and are made without wheat, corn, soy, salt, or dyes. Minties is part of the PetIQ family of pet health and wellness brands. Learn more at Minties.com.

About PetIQ:

PetIQ is a leading pet medication, health, and wellness company delivering a smarter way for pet parents to help their pets live their best lives through convenient access to affordable products and veterinary services. The Company's product business engages with pet parents through retail and e-commerce channels with its branded and distributed pet medications as well as health and wellness items. PetIQ manufactures and distributes pet products from its facilities in Omaha, Nebraska, Springville, Utah, and Daytona Beach, Florida. The Company's veterinarian services operate in over 2,600 mobile community clinic locations and wellness centers hosted at retail partners in 39 states. Learn more at PetIQ.com.

About Animal Haven: Animal Haven is a 501(c)3 nonprofit animal rescue that finds homes for dogs and cats in crisis, and provides behavior intervention when needed to improve quality of life and chances of adoption. Founded in 1967, Animal Haven operates an animal shelter in Lower Manhattan, and also provides programs that enhance the bond between animals and people.

Media contact: [email protected]

*Source: Numerator Panel, 2024–2025 Data; Attitude and Usage Study, MMR, 2024

SOURCE Minties