Mintigo Teams With Oracle to Enable Sales with AI Powered Prospecting Applications

Atul Kumar, Mintigo's Chief Product Officer, said, "Oracle and Mintigo share customers such as ADP® and Red Hat who are leading the way in mastering AI to engage their prospects and customers intelligently at scale while strengthening the alignment between marketing and sales. Collaborating with Oracle provides our customers the benefits of Mintigo's AI applications within Oracle Marketing Cloud immediately."

"We are excited to collaborate with Mintigo to offer AI driven sales prospecting capabilities within Oracle Profiler to our customers," said Pierre Custeau, Vice President of Product Management, Eloqua at Oracle. "Mintigo's contextual recommendations for sales and rich customer insights compliments and extends the benefit of Oracle Profiler and Engage suite of sales applications," added Pierre.

"Data is the new currency that drives alignment between marketing and sales and I'm excited to see broader collaboration between Mintigo and Oracle," said Jim Scheele, Vice President of Predictive Insights & Marketing Operations at ADP. "We use Mintigo's robust data and predictive insights to drive customer engagement with Oracle Eloqua Marketing Cloud," added Jim.

About Mintigo

Mintigo delivers intelligent customer engagement powered by predictive analytics and AI for enterprise marketing and sales. Mintigo's predictive AI-based platform helps enterprise marketing and sales teams use data and intelligence to find buyers faster. Enterprise companies including Oracle, ADP, Getty Images, Red Hat, Insight, CA, Workfront, Equinix, SolarWinds, Time Warner Cable, and Neustar work with Mintigo to transform their marketing automation and sales processes. To learn more, please visit: http://www.mintigo.com/intelligent-sales-engagement/

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program that provides partners with a differentiated advantage to develop, sell and implement Oracle solutions. OPN offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle's products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle's growing product portfolio, partner base and business opportunity. Key to the latest enhancements to OPN is the ability for partners to be recognized and rewarded for their investment in Oracle Cloud. Partners engaging with Oracle will be able to differentiate their Oracle Cloud expertise and success with customers through the OPN Cloud program – an innovative program that complements existing OPN program levels with tiers of recognition and progressive benefits for partners working with Oracle Cloud. To find out more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partners.

