MintIQ launches operations management software that moves with your operations

While traditional implementations take months, companies using MintIQ go live in days

AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Many Dutch companies with warehouse and distribution operations still use spreadsheets and manual workarounds alongside their ERP system to handle exceptions, seasonal variations, and customer-specific agreements. Configuring new processes takes weeks or months — but operations don't wait.

Today, MintIQ launches operational software that lets companies go live with their warehouse, order, and production management in days. The software is modular: it can run the full operation or target a specific bottleneck such as inventory management, order picking, or inbound processing.

Every change costs time, money, and consultants

Traditional business software runs on pre-set rules. Every exception and every change must be explicitly configured — not just during the initial implementation, but every time after. A new customer agreement, a modified pick process, an additional product line: for many companies, every change means weeks of waiting, steep consulting costs, or both.

"The biggest problem isn't that the implementation takes a long time," says Hylke Sluis, CEO and co-founder of MintIQ. "The problem is that companies go through that same process again with every change. The world around you is changing all the time — but your software can't keep up."

Configuration through plain language

MintIQ uses AI to translate operational instructions directly into system configurations. A manager can specify that premium orders must be processed within two hours, with exceptions for hazardous goods that can only be handled by certified staff. The system adapts accordingly — no custom code required.

The software covers the full operational chain: order management, procurement, inventory management, and warehouse execution. Teams use it through voice, chat, or screen — in their own language. The software was developed in the Netherlands and tested with pilot customers in logistics and warehousing.

Human control by design

The safeguards around the AI are just as important as the AI itself. Over the past year, MintIQ has invested in safety, transparency, and human oversight.

"AI makes recommendations and operates within predefined boundaries," says CTO Dennis van der Graaf. "Transparency and control are central: the system always explains what it does and why."

About MintIQ

MintIQ is a Dutch software startup founded in 2025 by Hylke Sluis (CEO), Dennis van der Graaf (CTO), and Jurian van Maanen (CRO). The team previously grew Fast Four into a global player, after which the company was acquired by New York-based investor Insight Partners.

MintIQ builds operations management software for companies with warehouse and distribution operations that want to move fast without being tied to lengthy software projects.

www.mintiq.com

Media contact

Jurian van Maanen

MintIQ

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +31 85 250 2125

For more information or interviews, please reach out via the contact details above.

SOURCE MintIQ