Minto Communities USA closes on 3,170-acre property in Waxahachie, Texas

Master-planned community will have 13,270 homes

DALLAS, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, February 20th, Minto Communities USA closed on a 3,170‑acre property in Waxahachie, Texas, where it will develop a 13,270‑home master‑planned community — set to become the largest residential and mixed‑use development in the region. Development is expected to begin in late 2026, followed by a multi‑year buildout.

Located in the southern Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex, the community will sit west of Interstate 35E, south of FM 875, north of FM 1446, and east of Lone Elm Road. "Waxahachie offers exceptional connectivity to major interstates, medical facilities, local services, and area amenities. It also provides close proximity to Dallas, giving residents convenient access to one of the region's major economic and cultural hubs," said Minto Division President Dutch Neuweiler.

The Waxahachie City Council approved the project on January 28, 2026. "Over the past two years, Minto USA collaborated closely with city leadership to design a community rooted in best‑in‑class land planning while addressing the affordability challenges facing today's homebuyers," Neuweiler added. "Our plan includes a full spectrum of pricing and product types, allowing us to adapt to evolving market conditions while preserving the long‑term vision of a successful hometown community."

A vision for a complete, highly amenitized community

The community will feature two distinct residential districts — an Active Adult neighborhood and a traditional community — supported by approximately 140 acres of mixed‑use development. Plans include 750 multifamily units and 1.2 million square feet of retail and commercial space.

The community's scale and zoning flexibility allow Minto to deliver a diverse range of home designs, including single‑family homes, cottages, villas, townhomes, and apartments. Offerings will serve first‑time buyers, growing families, young professionals, and adults 55+ seeking an active lifestyle.

A robust amenity program will feature a town center and adventure park, multiple civic spaces and community services, 400 acres of parks and open space, an extensive trail and greenway network, and a middle school along with several elementary schools. "Minto USA is unique in that we own the land, develop the property, and ultimately build the homes," said Neuweiler. "This integrated approach allows us to curate every aspect of the community experience. With decades of expertise in creating large‑scale, lifestyle‑focused communities, we are proud to establish our first Texas location in Waxahachie. This marks the beginning of our long‑term commitment to the state, as Minto is actively pursuing multiple large‑scale projects throughout Texas."

Significant economic impact for Waxahachie

The development is projected to generate substantial fiscal and economic benefits for the city and its residents. The community is expected to contribute more than $42.2 million in annual revenue to the City of Waxahachie and create a real property tax base of $4.8 billion, generating $56 million annually for the Waxahachie Independent School District. Construction activity is projected to support an average of 2,080 jobs, while new businesses and resident spending are expected to create more than 7,500 permanent jobs over time.

About Minto Communities

Minto Communities USA, based in Florida since 1978, has represented integrity, financial strength and enduring value for over 45 years. Minto builds exceptional new homes and communities to meet every lifestyle, with more than 36,000 new homes built in 48 communities. Minto is dedicated to continuous improvement in design, quality and customer experience. These are just some of the elements that set Minto apart as an exceptional homebuilder and community developer and have earned the company national recognition that includes consistently high rankings from Eliant Customer Service Surveys. Minto has been recognized with multiple national awards from the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) for community and home design, including Best Single-Family Community Over 100 Homes for Westlake in the City of Westlake; Best Mixed-Use Community and Best Clubhouse for The Isles of Collier Preserve in Naples, Florida. Minto is also recognized throughout the homebuilding industry as an expert in developing active-adult communities. The NAHB named Minto Communities as 2019's 55+ Builder of the Year. Minto's Latitude Margaritaville Daytona Beach was awarded 55+ Community of the Year for 2019, and Latitude Margaritaville Hilton Head was awarded 55+ Community of the Year for 2020. Minto Communities USA was ranked #13 among the Top 100 Private Home Builders in U.S. by Home Builder Executive magazine for 2023. In addition, Minto's Westlake and Latitude Margaritaville Watersound communities were named among the Top 50 Master-Planned Communities for 2024 by John Burns Real Estate Consulting and RCLCO Real Estate Consulting. Follow Minto on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram at MintoCommunitiesUSA.

