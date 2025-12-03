Minton Innovation Solutions Announces Low-Cost Business Growth Program utilizing OTAs and CSOs

Any commercial company can leverage the new program by reaching out to MIS

WOODBRIDGE, Va., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Minton Innovation Solutions, located in Northern Virginia, is introducing a new, low-cost program designed to accelerate business growth for companies seeking to expand within the U.S. Federal Government. Program is focused on winning awards on Other Transaction Authorities (OTAs) and Commercial Solutions Opening (CSOs).

OTAs and CSOs are rapidly becoming indispensable for companies seeking to accelerate growth and meet critical warfighter requirements. Traditional government contracts are diminishing, making it essential for businesses to adapt and capitalize on the Department of War's shift towards OTAs and CSOs. Minton Innovation Solutions program is uniquely positioned to guide companies through this transition, ensuring they remain competitive and successful.

The program is structured to assist businesses in developing robust strategies and plans. Program identifies relevant commercial capabilities and processes, as well as crafting compelling white papers and pitch documents tailored to Department of War (DoW) challenges across various agencies and services. The initiative recognizes the increasing importance of OTAs and CSOs for companies aiming to secure government contracts.

On November 7, 2025, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced a significant transformation of the DoW acquisition system, emphasizing "Speed-to-delivery" as the guiding principle, directing agencies and services to prioritize commercial industry capabilities by utilizing OTAs and CSOs.

According to Daniel Minton, CEO of Minton Innovation Solutions, "OTAs and CSOs usage will be a must for companies to accelerate business growth and satisfy critical warfighter requirements. Traditional government contracts are already being reduced and impacted by DoW's OTA and CSO direction."

Minton Innovation Solutions distinguishes itself by providing companies with specialized products focused on OTAs and CSOs by leveraging unique experience garnered over the past 20 years.

Media Contact: Contact MIS by email: [email protected], Phone: 703.888.8782, website: https://mintoninnovationsolutions.com/

Minton Innovation Solutions is one of the leading companies within the defense industry that provides expertise and unique programs and products dedicated to simplified contract vehicles (OTAs, CSOs, and BAAs). MIS provides unique Source Selection Evaluation Board (SSEB) package during the proposal process never seen before. This package mirrors a real-world government SSEB within the proposal process before their package is submitted to government, significantly increasing chances of a contract award. Commercial companies leverage 30 years of experience from Minton Innovation Solutions on awarding government contracts valued over 3 billion dollars.

SOURCE Minton Innovation Solutions