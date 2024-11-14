Mintz Group Names Lagomarsino and Weil Co-CEOs

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mintz Group LLC, an integrated risk advisory and disputes consultancy, is pleased to announce the appointment of Peter Lagomarsino and Christopher Weil as co-CEOs. Peter and Chris were appointed interim co-CEOs in November 2023, and together have spent more than 50 years at the firm.

Peter and Chris joined the firm in 1998 and 1999, respectively, and developed complementary areas of expertise over the past two-and-a-half decades. Prior to becoming interim co-CEO, Peter was managing partner of the firm's San Francisco office and global head of the firm's Executive Diligence practice, which vets candidates for high-level executive and board placements. Under Peter's leadership, Mintz Group became the exclusive due diligence partner to the Association of Executive Search and Leadership Consultants, and the industry leading expert on emerging trends such as academic integrity, online reputations and artificial intelligence in background checking. Chris was previously managing partner of the firm's Washington, D.C. office and global co-head of the firm's Disputes practice, with a focus on developing evidence to support complex litigation and international asset tracing and enforcement. Since 2016, Chris has been recognized as a leading practitioner in Lexology Index (previously Who's Who Legal) Asset Recovery Experts.

"Chris and Peter have been key leaders of the Mintz Group for well over a decade. They've demonstrated outstanding leadership in their interim roles, and I have full confidence in their ability to continue to drive growth and steward the legacy of the firm," said Jim Mintz, the firm's founder and a member of its board.

Peter and Chris share a commitment to Mintz Group's employees, diverse offerings, and high level of client service. As leaders, they are prioritizing forward-thinking proprietary technologies to better serve all clients and keep pace with their ever-changing needs.

"They have also brought renewed focus to our Mission, Vision, and Values, which drive us to provide clients the information they need to make critical decisions, assess risks, and maximize opportunities," said Mintz Group Chairperson Lloyd Metz in an announcement to employees about the appointment.

Kelsey Froehlich, another long-time Mintz Group leader, has stepped into the role of Chairperson of the Executive Committee. Kelsey also co-heads the firm's Corporate Diligence practice and previously led its Intellectual Property practice. As Chairperson, she will lead the Committee in representing all practices and helping the co-CEOs execute the strategic vision for the firm.

About Mintz Group

Mintz Group is an integrated risk advisory and disputes consultancy with a unified mission to keep its clients on the right side of history. For more than 30 years, Mintz Group has gathered and analyzed information for corporations, law firms, investment firms, charitable foundations, sovereign entities, and other organizations, to help them assess risks, protect reputations, and win disputes. Its approach to fact gathering is transparent, ethical, and practical, yielding information that will stand up to the toughest scrutiny in the boardroom or the courtroom. Additional information is available at www.mintzgroup.com. For media inquiries, contact [email protected].

About ICV Partners

Founded in 1999, ICV Partners is an experienced private equity firm that supports management of lower middle market companies to facilitate transformational growth. The principals of ICV have worked together for many years and crafted a strong track record of helping companies improve performance over the long term and across a variety of industries. ICV seeks to make control investments in strong businesses with $25 million to $250 million in revenue. ICV recently celebrated its 25th year anniversary. Additional information is available at www.icvpartners.com. For media inquiries contact [email protected].

