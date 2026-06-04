Mintz Law Firm Sponsoring Lakewood, Colorado's 2026 Rockin Block Party

Mintz Law Firm Sponsors Lakewood's Rockin' Block Party, Celebrating 50 Years of Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park

LAKEWOOD, Colo., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mintz Law Firm is proud to sponsor Lakewood's annual Rockin' Block Party, a free community celebration marking the 50th anniversary of Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park. The event takes place Saturday, June 6, 2026, from 5 to 11 p.m. at the park. The evening commemorates not only the park's milestone, but also America's 250th anniversary and Colorado's 150th.

More information about what the Mintz Law Firm is reporting or sponsoring can be found here: https://www.mintzlawfirm.com/blog/.

"While many other lawyers are difficult to reach and interact with, our personal injury lawyers and staff believe in the importance of availability and open communication," said Eric Staton, Managing Attorney. Mintz Law Firm's sponsorship reflects a broader commitment that extends well beyond the courtroom, one rooted in showing up for Colorado communities, sharing information that protects lives, and ensuring residents know their legal rights before they ever need an attorney.

That mission is increasingly urgent as Colorado recorded 701 traffic deaths in 2025, up from 689 in 2024, with impaired driving accounting for 234 of those fatalities, a rise that reversed two consecutive years of decline. Pedestrian deaths also climbed, meaning that Colorado roads remain dangerous for all residents, even those who don't drive. Mintz Law Firm's personal injury attorneys work daily with families affected by these preventable losses, and events like the Rockin' Block Party create exactly the kind of public touchpoint where safety awareness and community trust are built.

What to Expect at the Rockin' Block Party

The Rockin' Block Party offers something for every age, from live music and outdoor cinema to hands-on kids' activities and local Colorado food. Gates open at 5 p.m. with entertainment running through 11 p.m.

Live music headlined by The Long Run, an Eagles tribute band, starting at 6:30 p.m., preceded by LCC performance troupes at 5:15 p.m.

Outdoor screening of "Night at the Museum" beginning at 9 p.m.

Kids' activities include storytime at the Gazebo, a Q-tip T-Rex craft, a roaming T-Rex mascot, and a prize scavenger hunt

Local food trucks on-site: The Rolling Stoves, The Goods Smoke and Grill, Em's Ice Cream, Kona Ice, WeChef Kitchen, and Flavor of Tabasco

Beer garden presented by Foothills Credit Union

The firm joins Alameda Connects, Foothills Credit Union, and the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District (SCFD) as event sponsors.

Mintz Law Firm Serves Colorado Injury Victims Statewide

Mintz Law Firm represents clients across Colorado in personal injury cases, including car accidents, truck collisions, pedestrian injuries, and wrongful death claims. With Colorado traffic fatalities rising and impaired driving incidents climbing year over year, the firm's attorneys are on the front lines of helping families navigate the legal aftermath of devastating and preventable losses. Mintz Law Firm believes that an informed community is a safer one and that accessible, responsive legal counsel is part of that equation. Colorado residents seeking legal guidance after an accident can explore their options and connect with the firm's attorneys directly at https://www.mintzlawfirm.com/contact/.

SOURCE Mintz Law Firm