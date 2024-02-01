Minu Reimagines What's Possible in Mineral Sunscreen

News provided by

Minu, Inc.

01 Feb, 2024, 08:36 ET

Changing the Way You Think About Daily Sun Protection Forever

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Minu - Minerals in the Nude - is dermatologist-designed mineral skincare for all, with daily sun protection at its core. Minu announced today its debut nationwide at Credo Beauty and directly on their website with the launch of its first prestige skincare product, Brightening Sunscreen Minerals Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Gel-Cream.

Continue Reading
Minu Brightening Sunscreen Minerals Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Gel-Cream
Minu Brightening Sunscreen Minerals Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Gel-Cream

With its proprietary Mineral Superblend™ technology, a delicate fusion of the finest minerals with plant extracts, vitamins, and peptides, Minu has created your skin's new essential: a daily facial mineral sunscreen, moisturizer and primer in one, without compromise.

The luxurious, hydrating gel-cream achieves the highest standards of broad-spectrum protection ratings across the U.S., Europe and Asia, protecting against UVA, UVB, infrared, pollution and blue light. The hypoallergenic formula meets the rigorous Credo Clean Standard, its light-reflecting pigments blending like magic to instantly brighten all skin tones.

Co-founders Adam Guggenheim and Christine Koppinger lead a team with decades of expertise creating industry-defining skincare, including developing the core suncare technologies at Neutrogena.

"Minu was created to transform what your skin needs into something you crave. We know that minerals protect and restore the skin's natural barrier — but all minerals are not created equal," says Guggenheim. "Guided by our expert dermatologist on what's best for skin health, we worked with one of the world's most accomplished formulators to achieve a true breakthrough in daily sun protection. We are transforming sunscreen into luxurious skincare that will give your skin not just the best protection, but will make it look and feel better, no matter what your age, gender, skin tone or type."

"This beautiful and innovative SPF formula truly speaks for itself," says Annie Jackson, Co-Founder and CEO of Credo Beauty. "Like Credo, Minu is pushing industry standards forward, proving that clean beauty can also deliver better beauty in all aspects."

Minu is available at minuskincare.com and in stores nationwide/online at Credo Beauty.

About Minu
Minu is dermatologist-designed mineral skincare with daily sun protection at its core. Harnessing decades of expertise, Minu artfully crafts without compromise, meeting the highest global standards of efficacy, safety and aesthetics.

Media Contact:
Virginia DeSimone
[email protected]

SOURCE Minu, Inc.

