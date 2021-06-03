Minus Works Introduces CORDILLERO Series Sustainable Gel Packs For Shipping Perishables

ISLANDIA, N.Y., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Minus Works announces the introduction of the CORDILLERO Series Gel Packs for shipping perishables. The CORDILLERO Series Gel Pack features a 100% biodegradable, plant-based refrigerant gel contained in metallized recycled plastic that is FDA approved for direct food contact. The reflective metal exterior serves as a radiant heat barrier, improving the insulation of the package while keeping the perishables cold.

The CORDILLERO is powered by the same plant-based refrigerant gel formulation as the MONTT Series, a 0°C/32°F refrigerant, perfect for protecting perishables at frozen or refrigerated temperature ranges. Suitable applications include meal kits, online grocery, specialty food delivery, heat sensitive healthcare products and thermosetting chemicals.

"The cold chain is an industry where weight and cost are critical, and customers are asking for packaging materials to do more than just pull their own weight. The CORDILLERO gel pack is a great example of a new multi-functional product that combines refrigerant and insulation with its radiant heat barrier exterior." said Ben Shore, CEO of Minus Works.

For more information about how the CORDILLERO Series can assist you in your cold shipping application visit www.minusworks.com, email us at [email protected] or call us at 516-331-1638.

About Minus Works:

Minus Works is an American manufacturing and technology company focused on bringing innovative products to the cold chain industry, including sustainable, high-performance gel packs for the shipping of perishables. We believe in the relentless pursuit of less. Less waste, less environmental impact, less total cost for our customers. For us, less is not more, less is less. And that's good.

