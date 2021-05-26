Minus Works Introduces MONTT Series Sustainable Gel Packs For Shipping Perishables

ISLANDIA, N.Y., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Minus Works announces the introduction of the MONTT Series Gel Packs for shipping perishables. The MONTT Series Gel Pack features a biodegradable, plant-based refrigerant gel contained in durable recycled plastic that is FDA approved for direct food contact. This long-lasting, reusable formulation is classified as a 0°C/32°F refrigerant, perfect for protecting perishables by keeping them at frozen or refrigerated temperature ranges. Suitable applications include meal kits, online grocery, specialty food delivery, heat sensitive healthcare products and thermosetting chemicals.

"We are excited to introduce the MONTT Series to a market that seems hungry for more sustainable refrigerant options." said Ben Shore, CEO of Minus Works, "We are also happy to deliver an eco-friendly product to our customers that does not require them to settle for lower performance."

For more information about how the MONTT Series can assist you in your cold shipping application visit www.minusworks.com, email us at [email protected] or call us at 516-331-1638.

About Minus Works:

Minus Works is an American manufacturing and technology company focused on bringing innovative products to the cold chain industry, including sustainable, high-performance gel packs for the shipping of perishables. We believe in the relentless pursuit of less. Less waste, less environmental impact, less total cost for our customers. For us, less is not more, less is less. And that's good.

