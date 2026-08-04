MINUTE MAID SPIKED® EXPANDS ITS PORTFOLIO WITH THE LAUNCH OF VODKA LEMONADE ICED TEA

Perfect for summer sipping, Minute Maid Spiked® announces a new no-duh addition to its no-fuss ready-to-drink alcohol line

ATLANTA, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Minute Maid Spiked® is debuting the newest addition to its ready-to-drink alcohol lineup with Vodka Lemonade Iced Tea. Expanding the Minute Maid Spiked® line with this "no duh" addition, the Vodka Lemonade Iced Tea hits shelves this summer. Created with easy drinking in mind, this new offering blends vodka with the taste of bright lemonade and refreshing iced tea for the perfect summer beverage.

Minute Maid Spiked Vodka Lemonade Iced Tea

Known for its "No Muss, No Fuss, No Duh" attitude, Minute Maid Spiked®'s Vodka Lemonade Iced Tea is poised to strengthen the brand's position within the Alcohol-Ready-to-Drink category (ARTD), rounding out the Vodka Lemonade offerings of Minute Maid Spiked®.

"We're delighted to announce the latest addition to the Minute Maid Spiked® family," said Lou Grill, President of Red Tree Beverages. "As we continue to expand the brand, adding a Vodka Lemonade Iced Tea to the lineup made sense. The Vodka Lemonade Iced Tea is the ideal summer beverage as a familiar favorite with the bold taste of Minute Maid Spiked®. Its inclusion in the Minute Maid Spiked® portfolio is representative of our commitment to classic flavors and broad appeal."

Made with real vodka and 3% lemon juice, Minute Maid Spiked® Vodka Lemonade Iced Tea is a highly sippable, no-fizz drink at 5% ABV, making it ideal for sunny days. It's available in an 8-pack of 12 oz. cans at a suggested retail price of $16.99 and a 16 oz. single can at a suggested retail price of $3.49 nationwide. Joining the rest of the Minute Maid Spiked® ARTD favorites, it's the ultimate addition to any backyard barbecue or summer party.

Minute Maid Spiked® reimagines hand-mixed cocktails into ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages that indulge taste buds and are made for every side of your good time. The full Minute Maid Spiked® portfolio also includes wine-based cocktails in the following flavors: Lime Margarita, Strawberry Daiquiri, Piña Colada, and Blue Hawaiian - available in 1.5L glass bottles, 750ml PET bottles, and 200ml "ready-to-drink" mini cans. The brand also includes other vodka-based ARTD offerings, including Vodka Lemonade (Classic and Pink) and Vodka Punch (Classic, Tropical, Berry, and Citrus flavors).

For more information about the Vodka Lemonade Iced Tea or the rest of the Minute Maid Spiked® family, you can visit the Minute Maid Spiked® website, Instagram, or find it in stores using the Minute Maid Spiked® store locator.

About Red Tree Beverages

Established in 2022, Red Tree Beverages is a firewalled subsidiary of The Coca-Cola Company. RTB engages in relationships with third-party alcohol manufacturers to produce alcohol beverage products that use The Coca-Cola Company's trademarks and are distributed by independent wholesalers. Along with adhering to a best-in-class Global Responsible Alcohol Marketing Policy, Red Tree Beverages has developed a standardized, 21+ alcohol on-pack logo to further distinguish the products in the US market. The Coca-Cola Company is a proud Associate Member of Responsibility.org.

SOURCE Red Tree Beverages