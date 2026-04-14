A bold new collaboration with Action Bronson emphasizes that people are more than just one thing

ATLANTA, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Minute Maid Spiked® is bringing even more flavor and personality to the forefront through its first-ever celebrity partnership, featuring multi-hyphenate powerhouse Action Bronson. Together, they are inviting fans to embrace every side of who they are - from the dentist by day who DJs at night to the local bartender who draws cartoons between shifts - because when it comes to a good time, there's not just one way to enjoy it.

MINUTE MAID SPIKED® PARTNERS WITH ACTION BRONSON TO CELEBRATE ‘EVERY SIDE OF WHO YOU ARE’ IN BRAND’S FIRST‑EVER CELEBRITY CAMPAIGN MINUTE MAID SPIKED® PARTNERS WITH ACTION BRONSON TO CELEBRATE ‘EVERY SIDE OF WHO YOU ARE’ IN BRAND’S FIRST‑EVER CELEBRITY CAMPAIGN

As the Alcohol Ready-to-Drink (ARTD) category continues to grow - up 5% year over year* - Minute Maid Spiked® has grown 92% (latest 52W Circana) by redefining the standard for convenience and flavor. Minute Maid Spiked®'s portfolio of fruit-flavor forward wine and ready-to-drink vodka cocktails deliver delicious, affordable options that are designed for every mood, moment, and personality: no mixing required.

At the center of the campaign is Action Bronson, a true original known for his wide array of passions across music, food, and culture. This partnership spotlights Bronson's many personas - from Bam Bam, to Bronsoliño, to Mr. Baklava - emphasizing that no one is defined by just one thing.

"I am not just one thing, and I've never wanted to be." says Action. "I cook, I rap, I create, and more because each one of those things is a part of who I am. That's why this partnership made sense. It's based on the message that you shouldn't have to pigeon-hole yourself into one category. I made a career out of that, and Minute Maid Spiked® not only appreciates that but wants to celebrate that with everyone."

"At Minute Maid Spiked®, we know that people are more than just one thing, and the best moments can come regardless of what side is showing," Lou Grill, the President at Red Tree Beverages says, "and Action fully embodies that spirit authentically and unapologetically. The campaign is about celebrating that multi-dimensional, human energy alongside delicious, no-fuss flavors that fit seamlessly into any occasion."

Built on a "No Muss, No Fuss, No Duh" attitude, Minute Maid Spiked® reimagines traditionally complicated cocktails into ready-to-pour alcohol beverages that let you skip the prep and get straight to the good time. Proudly in the "no fizz biz," the brand delivers smooth, bold tasting wine-based and vodka cocktails designed to match every moment.

The Minute Maid Spiked® portfolio includes flavored wine cocktails made with a citrus wine base in the following flavors: Lime Margarita, Strawberry Daiquiri, Piña Colada, and Blue Hawaiian - available in 1.5L glass bottles, 750ml PET bottles and 200ml "ready to drink" mini cans. The brand also includes Vodka-based ARTD offerings - Vodka Lemonade (Classic and Pink) and Vodka Punch (Classic, Tropical, Berry, and Citrus flavors), and Vodka Lemonade Iced Tea, providing bold flavor, no fizz and made with real citrus juice.

Designed to fit seamlessly into any social occasion, Minute Maid Spiked® is making it easier than ever to show up with a crowd-pleasing option in hand. Together with Action Bronson, the brand continues to prove that the best moments aren't one-dimensional (just like the corporate lawyer who drums in a rock band on the weekends), and that your many sides are worth celebrating!

About Red Tree Beverages

Established in 2022, Red Tree Beverages is a firewalled subsidiary of The Coca-Cola Company. RTB engages in relationships with third-party alcohol manufacturers to produce alcohol beverage products that use The Coca-Cola Company's trademarks and distributed by independent wholesalers. Along with adhering to a best-in-class Global Responsible Alcohol Marketing Policy, Red Tree Beverages has developed a standardized, 21+ alcohol on-pack logo to further distinguish the products in the US market. The Coca-Cola Company is a proud Associate Member of Responsibility.org.

LINK TO MEDIA ASSETS

SOURCE Red Tree Beverages