RTB DEBUTS FRESCA HARD™: A SATISFYING, CITRUS-FLAVOR FORWARD REWARD FOR AFTER EVERY WELL-PLAYED GAME

Joining Fresca Mixed in the brand family's ready-to-drink lineup, the new flavored malt beverage delivers a refreshingly full-flavored drink made for celebrating those post-game moments.

NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for summer, Fresca HardTM is stepping onto the court and ready to play. Meet Fresca Hard, the brand family's newest entry into the ready-to-drink category - a flavored malt beverage featuring the classic citrus taste of Fresca® and a 4.6% ABV to deliver a refreshingly full-flavored drink with only 99 calories and zero sugar per 12 oz. can*. Launched in 2026, Fresca Hard delivers light yet satisfying refreshment and is the perfect post-game treat that doesn't sacrifice full flavor - it's a choice your taste buds will enjoy.

Fresca Hard Fresca Hard Post-game Celebration

From tennis courts to golf courses and everywhere in between, Fresca Hard is designed for the moments that come after the game. A crisp, refreshing way to celebrate the feeling of a game well played. Because while the final score may fade, there's something to look forward to beyond the court or the course.

"Fresca Hard's launch reflects our continued commitment to delivering amazing tasting beverages while pushing further into the Alcohol Ready-To-Drink category," Lou Grill, President of Red Tree Beverages says. "Regardless of the score, Fresca Hard is meant for those who love the post-game celebration. This new flavored malt beverage brings a new, exciting option with bold, delicious flavors."

Fresca Hard is available in 12-packs of 12 oz. cans, in Grapefruit Citrus, Pineapple Citrus, Peach Citrus and Watermelon Citrus flavors. As more people look to change up their post-game drink, Fresca Hard stands ready to become the go-to choice, bringing a crisp, modern edge to the moments that matter most.

No matter the final score, one thing is certain: the best part of the post-game celebration is here and just in time for summer.

*PER 12 FL. OZ: 99 CALS, 2.1G CARBS, 0G PROT, 0G FAT

About Red Tree Beverages

Established in 2022, Red Tree Beverages is a firewalled subsidiary of The Coca-Cola Company. RTB engages in relationships with third-party alcohol manufacturers to produce alcohol beverage products that use The Coca-Cola Company's trademarks and distributed by independent wholesalers. Along with adhering to a best-in-class Global Responsible Alcohol Marketing Policy, Red Tree Beverages has developed a standardized, 21+ alcohol on-pack logo to further distinguish the products in the US market. The Coca-Cola Company is a proud Associate Member of Responsibility.org.

SOURCE Red Tree Beverages